100 Dead In UP, Bihar As North India Swelters In Extreme Heatwave: Do's And Dont's You Must Follow

At least 98 people have perished in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past three days as north India continues to struggle with an extraordinary heatwave. In Bihar, the unusually hot weather has claimed the lives of 44 individuals, compared to 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh.
According to estimates, the intense heatwave caused at least 54 patients who were hospitalised at a district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to pass away between June 15 and June 17. According to a government official who mentioned, "at least 40 people were admitted to a district hospital in Ballia in the last three days with complaints of fever, breathlessness, and other health complications."
Ballia's Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar told The Associated Press on Saturday that "all the people had some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat." He said that heart attacks, brain strokes, and diarrhoea were the main causes of death.