100 Dead In UP, Bihar As North India Swelters In Extreme Heatwave: Do's And Dont's You Must Follow

At least 98 people have perished in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past three days as north India continues to struggle with an extraordinary heatwave. In Bihar, the unusually hot weather has claimed the lives of 44 individuals, compared to 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

According to estimates, the intense heatwave caused at least 54 patients who were hospitalised at a district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to pass away between June 15 and June 17. According to a government official who mentioned, "at least 40 people were admitted to a district hospital in Ballia in the last three days with complaints of fever, breathlessness, and other health complications."

Ballia's Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar told The Associated Press on Saturday that "all the people had some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat." He said that heart attacks, brain strokes, and diarrhoea were the main causes of death.

Heatwave In India: Do's And Dont's

Heatwave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. Here are some do's and dont's that you must incorporate into your daily routine from today:

Avoid stepping out of your house in the sun as much as possible, especially between noon and three in the afternoon. Stay hydrated. Drink a lot of water, juice etc. You can also add coconut water to your daily diet. Wear cotton clothing that is breathable, light in colour, loose, and porous. When walking outside in the sun, wear protective eyewear, an umbrella or hat, shoes, or chappals. Eat a light diet. Avoid junk, oily and spicy foods at this time. Add a lot of fresh green vegetables to your diet, and also loads of seasonal fruits. Make sure to take a bath regularly. Carry an umbrella with you or a hat to cover your head while you are out in the sun. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale or fermented foods. Also, you need to make sure your house (where you are spending most of your time) is cool. For this, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

