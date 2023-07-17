10 Home Remedies For Migraine Relief and Prevention

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A migraine is a neurological disorder that frequently causes a pounding (usually felt on one side of the head). Common signs of this condition include nausea, vomiting, heightened sensitivity to light, sound, and smell; visual abnormalities (also known as an aura); and occasionally, uncommon symptoms. The pain may be crippling and linger for a few hours to a maximum of 3 4 days.
In this article, Dr Manish Chhabria, Consultant Neurologist at Sir HN Reliance Hospital tells us about management tips for migraine attacks.
Migraine is a neurological condition. Although there is no known treatment for migraine (one that can effectively cure), natural remedies like essential oils and stress reduction may aid with symptom relief and migraine episode prevention.
Consume a balanced diet and avoid any foods or beverages that cause migraines.
Giving your body proper sleep is important to keep it healthy and boost your immunity. Sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours every night.
One should drink at least 8 glasses of water daily because dehydration can cause migraines.
Regular exercising can help beat diseases, including migraine. Add at least 20 minutes of exercise to your daily routine.
Get yourself checked by a physician and keep some handy in case a headache strikes without warning.
Try relaxation techniques to ease your mind since stress is one of the variables that cause migraines.
Keep a migraine journal to record the onset, length, and potential causes of each attack so you can identify and stay away from particular triggers.
Stay indoors as little as possible to avoid headaches brought on by changes in the weather.
