10 Home Remedies For Acidity That Really Work

Do you suffer from acidity too often? Instead of reaching for the antacid, try these home remedies that really work!

Acidity or acid reflux is a common problem that everybody suffers from at some point of time in their lives. Why does one suffer from acidity? Well, the answer lies in your stomach. When your digestive tract does not function properly and causes the bile or stomach acids to flow back into the oesophagus or food pipes. This then leads to irritation that we know as acidity. The food that we eat can be digested only when the gastric glands in your stomach produce acids. Overproduction of these acids leads to acidity. The most common symptom of acid reflux is a burning sensation below your breastbone. It is also popularly known as heartburn. Experts say that what you eat is very important to keep your body in a good health. This means, that a poor diet or eating habits can trigger acidity.

Let's learn more about acidity and its symptoms, treatment and quick remedies to relieve the uncomfortableness.

SYMPTOMS OF ACIDITY

Like any other condition, acidity too can have some symptoms which can let you know that something is extremely wrong with your digestive system. Check out these common symptoms of acidity:

Pain and burning sensation in the chest, stomach or throat Gas Indigestion Frequent burping, and Bad breath

You may also suffer from constipation and experience nausea and a heavy feeling in the stomach after eating.

CAUSES OF ACIDITY

The most common cause of acidity is over-eating or eating at odd times and skipping meals. Some of the other causes of acidity are -

Too much tea, coffee, cold drinks and junk Eating spicy and oily food can also give you this condition. Drinking alcohol Smoking Too much stress Not getting enough sleep Health conditions like stomach ulcers and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can also lead to acidity.

HOME REMEDIES FOR ACIDITY

Do you suffer from acidity or acid reflux too often and are tired of having antacids? Well, there are natural remedies to help you get rid of the problem. Thought to be due to increased pitta or the lack of digestive fire, Ayurveda prescribes a number of remedies for the condition. Not only are these home remedies sans any side effects, but they will also help resolve the discomfort that comes with hyperacidity in a jiffy. So to help you beat heartburn, here are 10 home remedies that actually work.

Bananas

Bananas can come to your aid if you suffer from this condition.

How do they help?

They are a rich source of potassium and help keep the level of acid production in your stomach in check. Certain components in the fruit also help increase the production of mucous in your stomach, which helps protect it from the harmful effects of excessive acid production. These are high in fibre content which helps speed up digestion, preventing the recurrence of acidity.

Tip for relief

Eat a ripe banana for some relief. You could also eat an overripe banana to beat an especially bad bout of acidity, as they tend to contain more potassium which makes it the perfect antidote. Here are eight foods that can help you detox naturally and aid digestion.

Tulsi

This herb comes with many amazing properties and helping with acidity is one of them.

How does it help?

Tulsi leaves help to stimulate your stomach to produce more mucous. It has antiulcer properties and reduces the effect of gastric acids.

Tip for relief

Chewing on five to six tulsi leaves when you suffer from acidity is a great way to beat the discomfort you feel.

Cold milk

This is another very good home remedy for the condition and the effects are immediate.

How does it help?

Milk has a high amount of calcium that helps it prevent acid build-up and absorbs the excess acid produced, thereby reducing the symptoms of acidity. The fact that it is cold also provides instant relief from the burning sensation one feels during acid reflux.

Tip for relief

It is essential that you have the milk cold and without any additives like sugar. You could even mix it with a spoon of ghee to make the remedy even more effective.

Saunf or aniseed

Try this remedy the next time you feel that burning sensation and get immediate relief.

How does it help?

It has very potent anti-ulcer properties (due to the volatile oils it contains), which aids in digestion and relieves constipation. It helps cool the lining of the stomach, reducing that burning sensation you feel during a bout of acidity.

Tip for relief

While simply chewing on a few saunf seeds can help reduce the symptoms of acidity, as a long term remedy, boil a few seeds in water and leave overnight, drink this water during the day when you feel uneasy.

Jeera

This is easily found in most Indian kitchens and you can easily use it to get relief.

How it helps

It has properties that stimulate the production of saliva which helps in better digestion, improves metabolism and relieves gas and other gastric troubles. According to Ayurvedic doctors, jeera has a calming effect on irritated stomach nerves and helps heal ulcers.

Tip for relief

You can chew a few seeds of jeera to relieve acidity or boil it in water and drink the solution when it has cooled down.

Clove

This spice is good for digestion and can help prevent and combat acid reflux.

How it helps

When bitten into, your taste buds react to the pungent taste of cloves and secrete excess saliva, which in turn aids digestion and beats the symptoms of acidity. This spice has carminative properties and helps improve peristalsis (the movement of food down the stomach).

Tip for relief

In case you're suffering from acidity, bite a clove once so that the juice is released and then keep it in the mouth. The slowly released juice will immediately lower acid reflux and give you some relief.

Elaichi

This remedy comes highly recommended by Ayurvedic doctors.

How it helps

Known to balance all three doshas kapha, pitta and vata according to Ayurvedic texts, elaichi is known to stimulate digestion and relieve stomach spasms. It also soothes the inner lining of the stomach helping it ward off the effects of excess acid produced in the stomach.

Tip for relief

To relieve acidity crush two pods of cardamom (with or without the skin), boil the powder in water and drink the cooled juice for instant relief.

Mint leaves or pudina

This is a perfect solution for people who frequently suffer from acidity.

How it helps

Pudina helps lower the acid content of the stomach and improves digestion. It has a cooling effect which helps reduce the pain and burning associated with acid reflux.

Tip for relief

If you feel an attack coming on chop some mint leaves, add them to a pot of boiling water and drink this water after it cools. You could also try mint to calm indigestion

Ginger

This boosts digestion and also keeps other stomach ailments at bay.

How it helps

The root is known to improve digestion and aid in better absorption and assimilation of essential nutrients. It also protects your stomach against ulcers by promoting mucus secretion and reducing the effect of the acid on your stomach.

Tip for relief

For relief from acidity, chew a small piece of ginger. If you find that too pungent, try boiling it in water and drinking the decoction. Another remedy is to crush ginger, mix it with a small piece of jaggery and keeping sucking on it allowing the juice to slowly reach the stomach.

Amla

This is also known as the Indian gooseberry. It has amazing properties and is good for your stomach.

How it helps

Amla is a Kapha and pitta pacifier apart from having high amounts of vitamin C that help in healing the injured stomach lining and oesophagus.

Tip for relief

If you are experiencing a sudden problem of acidity and it's making your life worse, try this one tip to get relief instantly:

Have one teaspoon of amla powder twice a day to help keep acidity at bay.

So, the next time you feel like you might suffer from a bout of acidity, ditch that bottle of antacid, and try some effective home remedies instead, after all, they have been around for centuries. But do consult a doctor first to be safe.