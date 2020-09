We all experience hiccups from time to time. Hiccups can be an embarrassing experience if they occur during a meeting or class or dinner date. So, what can you do to stop hiccups instantly? Before we talk about the solution, let’s understand the causes first so that you can prevent it from occurring. Also Read - A bowl of yoghurt can heal hiccups

Hiccups are sudden, involuntary contractions of the diaphragm muscle that separates your chest from your abdomen. This muscle plays an important role in breathing. When this muscle contracts, it causes a sudden closure of your vocal cords, producing the typical “hic” sound. Also Read - Know about these health benefits of ajwain

Hiccups may occur after consuming a large meal, alcoholic or carbonated beverages. Sudden excitement or emotional stress, sudden temperature changes, swallowing air with chewing gum, or sucking on candy may also trigger hiccups. Certain medical conditions can also cause the diaphragm to contract and produce hiccups. These include pleurisy, pneumonia, alcoholism, disorders of the stomach, and bowel illnesses.

Usually, a bout of hiccups lasts only a few minutes. If they persist for months (which occur rarely), a person may experience weight loss and exhaustion. See a doctor if your hiccups last more than 48 hours or if they cause problems with eating, sleeping or breathing.

Causes of long-term hiccups

Long-term hiccups or hiccups that last more than 48 hours may be caused by a variety of factors. Damage to or irritation of the vagus nerves or phrenic nerves, which serve the diaphragm muscle, maybe one of the reasons. This is a cause for concerns as damage or irritation to these nerves include may result from a tumor, cyst or goiter in your neck, gastroesophageal reflux, sore throat or laryngitis.

Central nervous system disorders, including encephalitis, meningitis, multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury and tumors can also disrupt your body’s normal control of the hiccup reflex.

Other factors that can trigger long-term hiccups are diabetes, electrolyte imbalance, kidney disease, steroids and tranquilizers.

Some cases of short-term and long-term hiccups are also associated with anxiety and stress.

Tips to stop hiccups instantly

There are many home remedies that may help deal with an attack of hiccups. If these techniques fail, and your hiccups last for many days, consult your doctor.

Hold your breath and count to 10. This is the best method to get rid of hiccups. If this doesn’t work, hold your breath and swallow three times. Here are other ways to get instant relief from hiccups:

Drink lots of water

Breathe into a paper bag

Swallow a teaspoon of sugar or putting the sugar under your tongue.

Boil 6 green cardamoms in 2 cups of water and drink the liquid warm.

Eat a bowl full of yogurt mixed with salt.

Drink one tablespoon of white vinegar

Hold your knees against your chest till the hiccups stop

Tickle the throat using a cotton swab

Swallow crushed ice

Mix one teaspoon of honey and with castor oil, have this at least 2 or 3 times a day.

Pull your tongue and hold the tip with fingers. This encourages the vagus nerve and comforts diaphragm contractions, which might help get rid of hiccups.

If, along with hiccups, you experience any kind of stomach pain, fever, shortness of breath, or vomiting, or if you cough up blood, you need immediate medical attention.