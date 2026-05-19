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Insurance है फिर भी खर्चा क्यों? Policy समझने में कहीं आपसे गलती तो नहीं? Policy Samjha Karo EP.2

इंश्योरेंस होने के बाद भी अस्पताल का बिल देखकर लोगों के होश क्यों उड़ जाते हैं? आखिर पॉलिसी लेने के बावजूद ऐसी कौन-सी hidden बातें हैं, जो मेडिकल इमरजेंसी में बड़ा financial shock बन जाती हैं?

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : May 19, 2026 2:09 PM IST

Health Insurance Policy Mistakes: Health insurance लेने के बाद भी hospital bill देखकर shock लगना आज बहुत common हो गया है। लेकिन ऐसा क्यों होता है? इस वीडियो में हम समझते हैं insurance की ground reality, जहां policy होने के बावजूद लोगों को pocket से हजारों-लाखों रुपये क्यों देने पड़ते हैं. Room rent limit, co-payment, sub-limits, non-medical charges और claim deductions जैसे confusing concepts को आसान भाषा में explain किया गया है. साथ ही expert से जानेंगे कि आखिर गलती insurance में है या हमारी understanding में, और कैसे एक simple planning से आप future में बड़े financial shock से बच सकते हैं.

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