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मॉनसून में क्यों बढ़ता है Swine Flu? H1N1 Symptoms, Risk & Prevention

दिल्ली में बढ़ते Swine Flu (H1N1) के बीच जानिए क्या बदलता मौसम और Monsoon इसके फैलने का कारण बन सकते हैं और किन लोगों को ज्यादा सावधान रहना चाहिए।H1N1 के Warning Signs, बचाव के तरीके और कब तुरंत डॉक्टर से संपर्क करना चाहिए, जानिए Expert से।

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : August 11, 2026 4:18 PM IST

Swine Flu Symptoms:दिल्ली में Swine Flu (H1N1) के बढ़ते मामलों ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है। क्या monsoon और बदलता मौसम H1N1 के फैलने के लिए ज्यादा favorable है? क्या Swine Flu सामान्य flu से ज्यादा dangerous है और किन लोगों को इससे सबसे ज्यादा सावधान रहने की जरूरत है? इस expert-led वीडियो में जानिए H1N1 Swine Flu से जुड़ी जरूरी जानकारी और बचाव के तरीके।

इस वीडियो में जानिए: - Swine Flu / H1N1 क्या है?

Monsoon और H1N1 spread के बीच क्या connection है?

क्या Swine Flu normal flu से ज्यादा गंभीर हो सकता है?

किन लोगों को high risk होता है?

क्या H1N1 life-threatening हो सकता है?

Swine Flu के warning signs क्या हैं?

कब तुरंत doctor से संपर्क करना चाहिए? -

H1N1 से बचने के लिए क्या precautions लें?

Mask, hand hygiene और respiratory precautions कितने जरूरी हैं?

क्या Swine Flu में कोई home remedies मदद कर सकते हैं?

H1N1 के Warning Signs: तेज या लगातार बुखार, खांसी, गले में खराश, शरीर में दर्द, अत्यधिक कमजोरी और सांस लेने में परेशानी जैसे symptoms को नजरअंदाज न करें। खासकर breathing difficulty, chest pain, confusion या अचानक हालत बिगड़ने पर तुरंत medical attention लें।

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