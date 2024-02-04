Cervical Cancer Prevention: Diet and Cervical Cancer, What is the link?

Cervical Cancer Prevention Diet: The reason is that many cervical cancer cases are caused by a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. A diet that is high in antioxidants, carotenoids, flavonoids and folate – all of which are found in fruits and vegetables – can help the body fight off HPV and also prevent an HPV infection from transforming cervical cells into cancerous lesions.