Cervical Cancer Prevention: Diet and Cervical Cancer, What is the link?

A diet that is high in antioxidants, carotenoids, flavonoids and folate – all of which are found in fruits and vegetables – can help the body fight off HPV and also prevent an HPV infection from transforming cervical cells into cancerous lesions.

Published by Lakshmi Sharma |Published : February 4, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Cervical Cancer Prevention Diet: The reason is that many cervical cancer cases are caused by a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. A diet that is high in antioxidants, carotenoids, flavonoids and folate – all of which are found in fruits and vegetables – can help the body fight off HPV and also prevent an HPV infection from transforming cervical cells into cancerous lesions.

