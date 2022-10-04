Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

TOP TRENDING VIDEOS

    डायबिटीज के मरीजों में नहीं दिखते दिल की बीमारियों के लक्षण, एक्सपर्ट से जानिए कैसे पता लगाएं

    Written by Atul Modi |Updated : October 4, 2022 4:49 PM IST

    जिनको डायबिटीज की समस्या है उनमें दिल की बीमारियां होने की संभावना बहुत अधिक होती है। इस तरह की स्थितियां टाइप 2 डायबिटीज से पीड़ित रोगियों में बहुत ही सामान्य बात है। हालांकि डायबिटीज के अलावा जिन लोगों को हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल और मोटापा की समस्या है उनमें भी हृदय रोग होने की संभावना ज्यादा रहती है। बीएलके सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल के चिकित्सक डॉ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि हार्ट अटैक आने से पहले छाती में दर्द होता है और यह दर्द छाती से शुरू होकर कंधे की तरह या पेट की तरफ होता है, मगर डायबिटीज के मरीजों में हार्ट अटैक आने से पहले इस प्रकार का दर्द महसूस नहीं होता है बल्कि डायबिटीज के मरीजों में पेनलेस हार्ट अटैक होता है।

    फिटनेस वीडियोView More

    ब्यूटी वीडियोView More

    डिज़ीज़ वीडियोView More

    सेक्‍सुअल हेल्थ वीडियोView More

    प्रेगनेंसी वीडियोView More

    Health Calculator

    लेटेस्‍ट आर्टिकल्‍स

    गर्मियों में पुदीना छाछ के आगे फेल हैं बड़े-बड़े ब्रांड के 'ड्रिंक्स', पेट की समस्याओं से लेकर बीपी तक में है फायदेमंद

    Buttermilk Benefits

    गर्मियों में पुदीना छाछ के आगे फेल हैं बड़े-बड़े ब्रांड के 'ड्रिंक्स', पेट की समस्याओं से लेकर बीपी तक में है फायदेमंद

    गर्मियों का मौसम शुरू हो चुका है। इस मौसम में ज्यादातर लोग छाछ पीना पसंद करते हैं। अगर आप भी छाछ पीना पसंद करते हैं, तो जानिए पुदीने वाला छाछ की रेसिपी।

    हड्डियों में दर्द और हेयर फॉल है न्यूट्रिशन की कमी के लक्षण, हेल्दी रहने के लिए महिलाएं खाएं इन 4 पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर फूड्स

    Healthy Nutrients For Women

    हड्डियों में दर्द और हेयर फॉल है न्यूट्रिशन की कमी के लक्षण, हेल्दी रहने के लिए महिलाएं खाएं इन 4 पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर फूड्स

    पढ़ें कुछ ऐसे पोषक तत्वों के बारे में जिनकी कमी महिलाओं में बहुत अधिक देखी जाती हैं और जिनकी कमी होने का खतरा उनमें अधिक होता है।

    महिलाओं की मुसीबत बढ़ाता है हार्मोनल असंतुलन, जानिए आयुर्वेदिक उपचार

    Hormonal Imbalance

    महिलाओं की मुसीबत बढ़ाता है हार्मोनल असंतुलन, जानिए आयुर्वेदिक उपचार

    कहते हैं कि, आयुर्वेद के पास हर समस्या का इलाज है। हार्मोन को संतुलित रखने के लिए आयुर्वेद के साथ-साथ पोषण और अच्छी लाइफस्टाइल चुनने की जरूरत होती है।

    World Parkinson's Day 2023: हाथ-पैर में कंपकंपी है पार्किसंस की बीमारी के लक्षण, जानें इस बीमारी से जुड़े अहम तथ्य

    Parkinsons Disease Causes

    World Parkinson's Day 2023: हाथ-पैर में कंपकंपी है पार्किसंस की बीमारी के लक्षण, जानें इस बीमारी से जुड़े अहम तथ्य

    पार्किसंस की बीमारी के बारे में जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए हर साल 11 अप्रैल को वर्ल्ड पार्किसंस डे मनाया ( World Parkinson’s Disease Day 2023) जाता है। इस बीमारी के कारण, लक्षण और उपचार के तरीकों के बारे में विस्तार से पढ़ें यहां।

    View more