30 की उम्र में Liver Cirrhosis का खतरा? जानें Fatty Liver से कैसे बचें?

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : May 22, 2026 4:21 PM IST
Liver Cirrhosis Reason:देर रात तक पार्टी… अल्कोहल… ऑयली फूड… स्ट्रेस… मोटोपा… फैटी लिवर… ये सब मिलकर धीरे-धीरे आपके liver को अंदर से damage कर सकते हैं। जब liver बार-बार damage होता है, तो healthy cells की जगह scar tissue बनने लगता है और इसी condition को कहते हैं Liver Cirrhosis। Liver cirrhosis एक serious condition है जिसमें liver permanently scar होने लगता है और धीरे-धीरे अपना काम सही तरीके से नहीं कर पाता। इसका असर body detoxification, digestion, protein production और toxins को बाहर निकालने की क्षमता पर पड़ता है।
Experts के मुताबिक आजकल young adults और 30s age group में liver cirrhosis के cases तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। इसके पीछे fatty liver disease, alcohol abuse, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle, diabetes और stress बड़े कारण माने जा रहे हैं।