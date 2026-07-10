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  • 2 मिनट का Breast Self-Check बचा सकता है आपकी जिंदगी? डॉक्टर से जानें कैसे करें चेक

2 मिनट का Breast Self-Check बचा सकता है आपकी जिंदगी? डॉक्टर से जानें कैसे करें चेक

भारत में महिलाओं में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में हर महिला का यह जानना जरूरी है कि वो घर पर कैसे सेल्फ ब्रेस्ट एग्जाम कर सकती हैं, ताकि ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का पता शुरुआती स्टेज में ही चल सके।

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Published by: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : July 10, 2026 4:13 PM IST

क्या आप जानती हैं कि हर महीने घर पर सिर्फ 2 मिनट में Breast Self Exam (BSE) करके ब्रेस्ट में होने वाले असामान्य बदलावों को जल्दी पहचाना जा सकता है? इस वीडियो में Senior Oncologist Dr. Karishma Kirti आसान भाषा में बता रही हैं कि घर पर ब्रेस्ट एग्जाम कैसे करें, किन संकेतों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए और कब डॉक्टर से तुरंत संपर्क करना चाहिए।

इस वीडियो में आप जानेंगे:

Breast Self Exam करने का सही समय

आईने के सामने ब्रेस्ट की जांच कैसे करें

लेटकर और खड़े होकर जांच करने का सही तरीका

किन लक्षणों को कभी नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए

Breast Cancer की जल्दी पहचान क्यों जरूरी है

ध्यान रखें, Breast Self Exam कैंसर की पुष्टि करने वाला टेस्ट नहीं है, बल्कि यह अपने शरीर में बदलाव पहचानने का एक तरीका है। यदि गांठ, त्वचा में बदलाव, निप्पल से असामान्य डिस्चार्ज या लगातार दर्द महसूस हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से सलाह लें।

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