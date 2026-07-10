2 मिनट का Breast Self-Check बचा सकता है आपकी जिंदगी? डॉक्टर से जानें कैसे करें चेक

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Published by: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : July 10, 2026 4:13 PM IST
क्या आप जानती हैं कि हर महीने घर पर सिर्फ 2 मिनट में Breast Self Exam (BSE) करके ब्रेस्ट में होने वाले असामान्य बदलावों को जल्दी पहचाना जा सकता है? इस वीडियो में Senior Oncologist Dr. Karishma Kirti आसान भाषा में बता रही हैं कि घर पर ब्रेस्ट एग्जाम कैसे करें, किन संकेतों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए और कब डॉक्टर से तुरंत संपर्क करना चाहिए।
Breast Self Exam करने का सही समय
आईने के सामने ब्रेस्ट की जांच कैसे करें
लेटकर और खड़े होकर जांच करने का सही तरीका
किन लक्षणों को कभी नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए
Breast Cancer की जल्दी पहचान क्यों जरूरी है
ध्यान रखें, Breast Self Exam कैंसर की पुष्टि करने वाला टेस्ट नहीं है, बल्कि यह अपने शरीर में बदलाव पहचानने का एक तरीका है। यदि गांठ, त्वचा में बदलाव, निप्पल से असामान्य डिस्चार्ज या लगातार दर्द महसूस हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से सलाह लें।
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