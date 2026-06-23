मोबाइल देखने से बच्चों के दिमाग पर पड़ता है गहरा असर, डॉक्टर ने किया पेरेंट्स को सावधान

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Published by: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : June 23, 2026 5:28 PM IST
क्या ज्यादा Mobile और Screen Time बच्चों के दिमाग की Wiring को बदल सकता है? आज के समय में बच्चे घंटों मोबाइल, टैबलेट और स्क्रीन पर समय बिताते हैं। लेकिन क्या इसका असर उनके Brain Development, Learning Ability, Attention Span और Behavior पर पड़ता है? इस वीडियो में प्रसिद्ध मनोचिकित्सक Dr. Jitendra Nagpal बता रहे हैं कि बच्चों में बढ़ता Screen Time किस तरह उनके मानसिक विकास, एकाग्रता, भावनात्मक संतुलन और सामाजिक व्यवहार को प्रभावित कर सकता है।
वीडियो में जानें: