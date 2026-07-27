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Embryo Lab में Egg और Sperm से कैसे बनता है Baby?देखें ये वीडियो

IVF में सिर्फ Egg और Sperm का मिलना ही नहीं, बल्कि Embryo Lab के अंदर होने वाला हर कदम Pregnancy की सफलता में अहम भूमिका निभाता है। इस वीडियो में जानिए IVF की पूरी प्रक्रिया, Day 1 से Embryo Transfer तक, आसान भाषा में।

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : July 27, 2026 11:18 AM IST

IVF Process Embroy Lab:क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) के दौरान Embryo Lab में आखिर होता क्या है? Egg और Sperm मिलकर Embryo कैसे बनाते हैं? IVF और ICSI में क्या फर्क है? Embryo Transfer कैसे किया जाता है और IVF की सफलता किन बातों पर निर्भर करती है? इस वीडियो में Fertility Expert Dr. Monika आसान भाषा में IVF की पूरी प्रक्रिया Step-by-Step समझा रही हैं। अगर आप IVF Treatment, Infertility, Pregnancy Planning या Test Tube Baby के बारे में सही और वैज्ञानिक जानकारी चाहते हैं, तो यह वीडियो आपके लिए है।

इस वीडियो में जानिए:
Embryo Lab क्या होता है?
Egg Retrieval कैसे किया जाता है?
Sperm Preparation कैसे होती है?
IVF और ICSI में Fertilization कैसे होता है?
Day 1 से Day 5 तक Embryo Development
Blastocyst क्या होता है?
Embryo Grading कैसे की जाती है?
Embryo Freezing (Cryopreservation) क्या है?
Embryo Transfer कैसे किया जाता है?
IVF Success किन बातों पर निर्भर करती है?

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