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पसीने से स्किन कैसे होती है खराब? पिंपल्स, हीट रैश, फंगल इंफेक्शन से ये है बचाव का तरीका

गर्मी सिर्फ पसीना नहीं लाती...कई बार आपकी skin भी इमेरजेंसी सिग्नल देने लगती है। Heat rash, pimples या fungal infection कहीं आपकी summer routine ही तो skin problems को न्योता नहीं दे रही?

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : June 8, 2026 9:57 AM IST

Summer Skin Problem: गर्मी में बाहर निकलते ही चेहरा चिपचिपा… अंडरआर्म्स में पसीना… और स्किन का mood खराब? किसी को heat rash हो रहे हैं… किसी के pimples control नहीं हो रहे… तो किसी को body odour और fungal infection ने परेशान कर रखा है! गर्मियों में पसीना, धूल-मिट्टी और humidity मिलकर skin का हाल खराब कर देते हैं। जब sweat, oil और bacteria mix होते हैं… तब शुरू होती हैं rashes, itching, acne और infection जैसी problems।

1. Heat Rash
अगर skin पर छोटे-छोटे लाल दाने, itching, burning sensation या neck, back और underarms में irritation हो रही है… तो ये heat rash हो सकता है। ये तब होता है जब sweat glands block हो जाते हैं और पसीना skin के अंदर फंस जाता है।
2. Pimples & Boils
गर्मी में face ही नहीं… shoulders और back पर भी pimples और boils निकल सकते हैं। अगर skin oily हो रही है, blackheads बढ़ रहे हैं या redness-swelling दिख रही है… तो आपकी skin heat को tolerate नहीं कर पा रही।
3. Fungal Infection 
Underarms, thighs, feet या skin folds में itching, redness या दाद जैसी problem? तो ये fungal infection हो सकता है। Experts के मुताबिक, sweat वाले हिस्सों को properly clean और dry न रखने से fungus तेजी से grow करता है।

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