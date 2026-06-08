पसीने से स्किन कैसे होती है खराब? पिंपल्स, हीट रैश, फंगल इंफेक्शन से ये है बचाव का तरीका

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : June 8, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Summer Skin Problem: गर्मी में बाहर निकलते ही चेहरा चिपचिपा… अंडरआर्म्स में पसीना… और स्किन का mood खराब? किसी को heat rash हो रहे हैं… किसी के pimples control नहीं हो रहे… तो किसी को body odour और fungal infection ने परेशान कर रखा है! गर्मियों में पसीना, धूल-मिट्टी और humidity मिलकर skin का हाल खराब कर देते हैं। जब sweat, oil और bacteria mix होते हैं… तब शुरू होती हैं rashes, itching, acne और infection जैसी problems।