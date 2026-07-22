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बार-बार सिर में दर्द होना मतलब है ब्रेन ट्यूमर? World Brain Day

सिरदर्द... एक ऐसी परेशानी जिसे ज़्यादातर लोग नज़रअंदाज़ कर देते हैं। लेकिन क्या हर सिरदर्द सिर्फ थकान या स्ट्रेस का नतीजा होता है, या इसके पीछे कोई बड़ा संकेत भी छिपा हो सकता है?

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Published by: Lakshmi Sharma | Published : July 22, 2026 1:58 PM IST

Brain Day:OPD में आने वाली सबसे आम complaints में से एक है—सिरदर्द। WHO के मुताबिक़, दुनिया की लगभग आधी आबादी हर साल कम-से-कम एक बार सिरदर्द का अनुभव करती है। यानी ये सिर्फ एक आम परेशानी नहीं, बल्कि दुनिया भर में सबसे common neurological conditions में से एक है।

लेकिन मुश्किल तब होती है, जब यही सिरदर्द बार-बार होने लगे। कई लोग इसे stress, नींद की कमी या लंबे screen time का असर समझकर painkiller लेकर टाल देते हैं... तो कुछ लोग Google और social media देखकर सबसे बुरी आशंका पाल लेते हैं।तो क्या हर बार होने वाला सिरदर्द सिर्फ migraine या lifestyle की वजह से होता है? क्या कुछ मामलों में लगातार होने वाला सिरदर्द Brain Tumor जैसी गंभीर बीमारी का भी संकेत हो सकता है? Dr Aditya Gupta, Director Neurosurgery & Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital से बताएंगे की आखिर इसके पीछे सच क्या है?

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