क्या करी पत्ता खाने से सच में Weight Loss होता है? डॉक्टर बता रहे हैं इसके बारे में

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Published by: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : August 6, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Chetan Sharma
करी पत्ता पोषक तत्वों, फाइबर और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स से भरपूर होता है। कुछ रिसर्च बताती हैं कि इसमें मौजूद कुछ बायोएक्टिव कंपाउंड्स शरीर के मेटाबॉलिज्म को सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं और फैट मेटाबॉलिज्म पर पॉजिटिव असर डालते हैं। फरीदाबाद के सेक्टर 8 स्थित सर्वोदय अस्पताल के डॉ. चेतन शर्मा बता रहे हैं कि करी पत्ता खाने से क्या वाकई वजन कम होता है या नहीं।