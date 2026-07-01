Doctor's Day Special: डॉक्टर की वो 1 सलाह, जो हर किसी को माननी चाहिए

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Published by: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : July 1, 2026 12:07 PM IST
क्या एक ऐसी हेल्थ सलाह है जो हर व्यक्ति की जिंदगी बदल सकती है? Doctor's Day के खास मौके पर Dr. Shelly Singh ने इसी सवाल का बेहद आसान लेकिन असरदार जवाब दिया है। इस वीडियो में Dr. Shelly Singh बता रही हैं कि अच्छी सेहत सिर्फ दवाइयों से नहीं, बल्कि रोज की छोटी-छोटी आदतों से बनती है। सही खानपान, रेगुलर वर्कआउट, सही नींद और समय पर हेल्थ चेकअप साथ ही अपने शरीर के संकेतों को नजरअंदाज न करना सही सेहत की नींव है। अगर आप भी जानना चाहते हैं कि एक ऐसी कौन-सी सलाह है जिसे अपनाकर आप भविष्य में हेल्थ प्रॉब्लम को कम किया जा सकता है, तो यह वीडियो आखिर तक जरूर देखें।
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