Diabetes: रात को सोने से पहले ये 5 चीजें बिल्कुल भी न करें, होगा नुकसान, Watch Video

Written by Lakshmi Sharma |Published : December 21, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Diabetes: डायबिटीज आपके लाइफस्टाइल से जुड़ी एक बीमारी है और अगर आप अपने खान-पान का सही ध्यान नहीं रखते हैं तो आपके लिए परेशानी बढ़ सकती है। अगर आप चाहते हैं कि आपका ब्लड शुगर पूरी रात न बढ़ा हुआ रहे तो आप रात को सोने से पहले ये 5 चीजें बिल्कुल भी न करें।
1-खाना खाने के बाद कुछ मीठा खाने की आपकी आदत ब्लड शुगर को बढ़ाने का काम करती है
2-खाना खाने के बाद न टहलना। अगर आप रात को खाना खाने के बाद नहीं टहलते हैं तो आपका ब्लड शुगर हाई हो सकता है।
3-खाना खाने के बाद तुरंत न सोएं क्योंकि ऐसा करना आपके शरीर के लिए घातक साबित हो सकता है।
4-सही समय पर खाना न खाने से आपका ब्लड शुगर घटता-बढ़ता रहता है, जो कि आपके डायबिटीज को सही तरीके से मैनेज करने से रोकता है।
5-आप एक्सरसाइज जरूर करें क्योंकि एक्सरसाइज आपके शरीर को फिट रखने के साथ-साथ ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कंट्रोल रखने में भी मदद करती है।

