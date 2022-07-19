Sign In
    मेंटल हेल्थ में सुधार लाने के लिए अपने जीवन में अपनाएं ये 5 तरीके, दूर होंगी मन से नेगेटिव वाइब्स

    Mental health problems: फिजिकल हेल्थ की तरह मेंटल हेल्थ भी हमारे जीवन का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है, जो बढ़ते वर्क प्रेशर के कारण खराब हो रहा है। हम आपको 5 ऐसी बातों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो आपकी मेंटल हेल्थ में सुधार ला सकती हैं।

    Written by Mukesh Sharma | Published : July 19, 2022 3:40 PM IST

    मेंटल हेल्थ में सुधार के तरीके

    किसी मेंटल हेल्थ प्रोफेशनल से कंसल्ट करके ही मेंटल हेल्थ में सुधार नहीं किया जा सकता है, कुछ चीजें ऐसी भी होती हैं जो आपको खुद ही ठीक करनी पड़ती है। दरअसल हमारे जीवन में कई ऐसे मोड़ आ जाते हैं, जिन्हें स्वीकार करना ही हमारी मेंटल हेल्थ के लिए अच्छा होता है। आजकल की जीवनशैली को देखते हुए किसी व्यक्ति को अपने निजी जीवन और काम के बीच संतुलन बनाए रखने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यही कारण है कि आजकल लोग मानसिक समस्याओं की शिकायतें करते हैं और यह पता नहीं लगा पाते कि उनकी जीवनशैली बिगड़ने के कारण ही उन्हें यह समस्याएं हो रही हैं। लेकिन काम के बढ़ते प्रेशर और खुद के लिए समय न होने के कारण हमारी मेंटल हेल्थ पर जो प्रभाव पड़ रहा है उसे कैसे रोका जाए? दरअसल, यह बहुत आसान है, बस आपको अपने जीवन में ये 5 आदतें अपनानी हैं, जिससे आपका मानसिक स्वास्थ्य भी बना रहेगा।

    अपनी भावनाओं को स्वीकार करें

    काम का तनाव और समय की कमी अक्सर हमारी भावनाओं को दबा देता है। ऐसा न होनें दें अपनी फीलिंग्स की पहचान करें। अपनी भावनाओं को समझना ही स्ट्रेस को दूर करने का एक कमाल का तरीका है। जितना आप अपनी खुद की भावनाओं को समझना शुरू करेंगे उतना ही आपको कम अकेलापन महसूस होगा।

    ‘ना’ कहना भी सीखें

    अगर आप भी काम के प्रेशर में खुद को पूरा दिन मशीन की तरह चलाते हैं, तो आप आपको आज से ही यह आदत छोड़नी होगी। अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को थोड़ा समय दें और काम को कुछ देर के लिए ‘ना’ कहें। अगर आप जीवनभर काम करना चाहते हैं, तो आज से हैं तो आज से ही खुद के लिए समय देना शुरू करें।

    खुद के लिए सपोर्ट सिस्टम बनाएं

    अपने आसपास काम करने वाले लोगों से बात करें उनसे मिले-जुलें इससे आपको अकेलापन महसूस नहीं होगा और मेंटल सपोर्ट भी मिलेगा। आपके साथ काम करने वाले लोगों के साथ सपोर्ट क्लब या ग्रुप जॉइन करें। आप अपने साथी के साथ भी थोड़ा घूम फिर सकते हैं, जिससे आपको मेंटल सपोर्ट मिलेगा।

    काम से करें खुद को अलग

    अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को काम के साथ जुड़ने मत दें। आप चाहे घर पर काम कर रहे हैं या ऑफिस में बीच-बीच में ब्रेक लेना बहुत जरूरी है। बहुत ज्यादा काम करने से तनाव बढ़ जाता है और आप क्रोनिक स्ट्रेस से ग्रस्त हो जाते हैं। कुछ समय के लिए काम से खुद को दूर करना भी मेंटल हेल्थ में सुधार के लिए एक अच्छा विकल्प है।

    Counselling

    You can address a range of emotional disorders with counselling, a talking therapy. In addition to being a specific sort of therapy in and of itself, counselling is a broad word that can be utilised to describe a variety of talking therapies. A properly trained, a qualified therapist will listen as you discuss your sentiments and difficulties. However, you should not look to your therapist for guidance or directives. Instead, they'll aid your cognitive development and give you the tools to develop original answers to challenges. Counselling can be obtained in various methods; face-to-face counselling is not the only one. In addition, counselling is available over the phone, through the mail, in a group setting, and even with online chat services via the internet.