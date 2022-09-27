व्रत में महसूस हो रही कमजोरी? घर में खुद से बनाकर पिएं ये 5 ड्रिंक, एनर्जी मिनटों में हो जाएगी दोगुनी

Smoothies have become very popular in the rapidly expanding food and beverage sector. Evolving from a drink to power a workout session to a bonafide dessert and, more recently, a quick on-the-go replacement meal for the health-conscious, smoothies also make for a satisfying and nutritious breakfast. Indeed, the best way of cramming as much nutrition as possible into one drink is by imbibing a smoothie packed with vegetables and fruits. Smoothies can be made delicious by blending various ingredients, and by adding greens, you can make them even healthier. Of course, the perfect option would be to balance the veggies, fruits and flavours for that ideal smoothie.