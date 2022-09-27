Sign In
    व्रत में महसूस हो रही कमजोरी? घर में खुद से बनाकर पिएं ये 5 ड्रिंक, एनर्जी मिनटों में हो जाएगी दोगुनी

    navratri 2022: नवरात्रि में व्रत रखने के दौरान कमजोरी महसूस होना आम बात है, जिसे दूर करने के लिए आप घर पर बनी ये 5 ड्रिंक ट्राई कर सकते हैं। इन ड्रिंक्स से न आपको भूख लगेगी और न ही आपको कमजोरी महसूस होगी।

    Written by Mukesh Sharma | Published : September 27, 2022 12:44 PM IST

    नवरात्रि के लिए बेस्ट ड्रिंक (Best Drink For Navratri)

    शारदीय नवरात्रि के दौरान कुछ लोगों को व्रत रखना बहुत अच्छा लगता है और खुशी-खुशी के चक्कर में वे अपनी बॉडी को सही डाइट देना ही भूल जाते हैं। नवरात्रि शुरू हो गई हैं और आज दूसरा दिन है। अगर आपने या फिर आपके घर में किसी ने व्रत रखा हुआ है, तो कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी है। व्रत रखना अच्छी बात है और इससे बॉडी डिटॉक्स होने के साथ-साथ मानसिक स्वास्थ्य में भी सुधार होता है, लेकिन इस दौरान ये नहीं है कि आप अपनी बॉडी को आवश्यक न्यूट्रिएंट ही न दें। इस कारण से कई बार लोगों को कमजोरी व थकान महसूस होने लगती। यह भी सच है कि व्रत के दौरान डाइट ऑप्शन कम होते है और लोक सोचते हैं कि व्रत में क्या खाएं। (fast me kya khaye) लेकिन हम आपको 5 ऐसे ड्रिंक्स के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो आपको एनर्जी देंगे और आप इन्हें व्रत के दौरान भी ले सकते हैं। (what to eat in navratri fast)

    1. बनाना शेक (banana Shake In Fast)

    खासतौर पर जॉब करने वाले लोगों के लिए फास्ट रखना थोड़ा मुश्किल हो जाता है। क्योंकि काम के दौरान उन्हें भूख लगती है और वे कुछ खा भी नहीं पाते हैं। इस कारण से उन्हें कमजोरी महसूस होने लगती होने लगती है और उनका काम में भी मन नहीं लग पाता है। केला और दूध का मिश्रण बनाना शेक आपकी बॉडी को एनर्जी देगा और साथ ही आपको लंबे समय तक भूख भी नहीं लगने देगा।

    Smoothies have become very popular in the rapidly expanding food and beverage sector. Evolving from a drink to power a workout session to a bonafide dessert and, more recently, a quick on-the-go replacement meal for the health-conscious, smoothies also make for a satisfying and nutritious breakfast. Indeed, the best way of cramming as much nutrition as possible into one drink is by imbibing a smoothie packed with vegetables and fruits. Smoothies can be made delicious by blending various ingredients, and by adding greens, you can make them even healthier. Of course, the perfect option would be to balance the veggies, fruits and flavours for that ideal smoothie.

    3. छाछ (buttermilk In Fasting)

    दरअसल नवरात्रि के दौरान व्रत रखने वाले लोगों के पास ज्यादातर मीठे ऑप्शन होते हैं और यहां तक कि कुछ लोग तो दिन में सिर्फ एक ही बार नमक खाते हैं। ऐसे में उनका मीठे से मन भर जाता है। अगर आप भी उसी कैटेगरी में हैं, तो आप छाछ का सेवन कर सकते हैं। इससे आपको अच्छा महसूस तो होगा ही साथ ही एनर्जी भी मिलेगी। भूख मिटाने के लिए आप दही वाली छाछ भी पी सकते हैं।

    4. बादाम शेक (Badam Shake In Fast)

    व्रत रखना अच्छी बात है लेकिन इस दौरान अपनी हेल्थ का ध्यान रखना भी बहुत जरूरी है। नवरात्रि के दौरान डाइट में बदलाव आने के कारण होने वाली कमजोरी से बचने के लिए आप बादाम शेक का सेवन कर सकते हैं। इससे आपकी भूख भी कम होगी और साथ ही शरीर को एनर्जी व ताकत भी मिलेगी।

    5. चाय-कॉफी (Tea And Coffee In Fast)

    व्रत के दिनों में कमजोरी या थकान महसूस होना आम बात है। अगर आपको थकान के कारण दिन में नींद आना या काम में फोकस न होने जैसी परेशानियां हो रही हैं, तो इसके लिए आप दिन में दो या तीन बार चाय-कॉफी का सेवन कर सकते हैं। चाय और कॉफी में कैफीन होता है, जिससे मिलने वाली एनर्जी से आपकी थकान व नींद आने जैसी समस्याएं कम हो जाती हैं।