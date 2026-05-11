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आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद

आम सेहत के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होता है। लेकिन, इसका सेवन सीमित मात्रा में करना ही सही होता है। आम को हमेशा भिगोकर खाना चाहिए, इससे इसकी तासीर सामान्य हो जाती है।

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Written By: Anju Rawat | Published : May 11, 2026, 7:48 PM

WrittenBy

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sugeeta Mutreja

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon1/6

गर्मी में आम खाना क्यों फायदेमंद माना जाता है?

गर्मी में ज्यादातर लोग आम खाना पसंद करते हैं। यह बेहद स्वादिष्ट और पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर होता है। इसमें विटामिन ए, विटामिन सी, फाइबर और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स अधिक मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं। आम खाने से शरीर को एनर्जी मिलती है और यह इम्यूनिटी को बूस्ट करने में भी मदद करता है। गर्मी के मौसम में ज्यादातर लोग अपनी डाइट में आम जरूर शामिल करते हैं।

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon2/6

आम खाने से पहले उसे पानी में भिगोना क्यों जरूरी है?

ज्यादातर घरों में लोग आम खाने से पहले, इसे कुछ देर के लिए भिगोकर रख देते हैं। दरअसल, आम की तासीर बेहद गर्म होती है। ऐसे में अगर आम को 20 से 30 मिनट के लिए भिगोकर रख दिया जाए तो इसकी तासीर सामान्य हो जाती है। साथ ही, आम पर लगी सारी गंदगी और केमिकल्स भी आसानी से साफ हो जाते हैं। Also Read - आम रात में खाना चाहिए या नहीं? जानें, इसे खाने का सही समय

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon3/6

खाली पेट आम खाना सही है या नहीं?

हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स खाली पेट आम न खाने की सलाह देते हैं। दरअसल, खाली पेट आम खाने से कुछ लोगों में एसिडिटी हो सकती है। वहीं, कुछ लोगों में ब्लड शुगर बढ़ सकता है। इसलिए आम को नाश्ते के कुछ देर बाद या स्नैक्स के तौर पर खाया जा सकता है।

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon4/6

किन लोगों को आम खाते समय सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए?

डायबिटीज, मोटापा या हाई ब्लड शुगर वाले लोगों को आम सीमित मात्रा में खाना चाहिए। साथ ही, अगर आपको आम से एलर्जी है या पाचन संबंधी समस्याएं हैं तो आपको आम खाते समय सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।  Also Read - How to Eat Mango: ये है आम खाने का सही तरीका, देखें ये वीडियो

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon5/6

आम खाने का सबसे हेल्दी तरीका क्या है?

कटे और भीगे हुए ताजे आम खाना सबसे हेल्दी तरीका माना जाता है। अगर आम का शेक या जूस बना रहे हैं, तो उसमें चीनी का उपयोग करने से बचें। आम को ओट्स के साथ मिलाकर खाना भी एक अच्छा और हेल्दी विकल्प हो सकता है।

आम खाने का सही तरीका क्या है? जानें गर्मी में क्यों होता है इसे खाना फायदेमंद photo icon6/6

एक दिन में कितना आम खाना चाहिए?

आम ज्यादातर लोगों का पसंदीदा फल होता है। लेकिन, इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि आप ज्यादा मात्रा में आम खाए। हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स के अनुसार, एक स्वस्थ व्यक्ति दिन में 1 से 2 मध्यम आकार के आम खा सकता है। ज्यादा मात्रा में आम खाने से वजन और शुगर लेवल बढ़ सकता है। इससे पाचन से जुड़ी समस्याएं भी हो सकती हैं। Also Read - आम खाने के बाद भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 5 चीजें, जानिए आम खाने के बाद क्या खाना है फायदेमंद

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