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प्रेगनेंसी में मखाना कब खाना चाहिए? जानें, इसके 5 फायदे

Makhana in pregnancy benefits: प्रेग्नेंसी में खाना खाने से कई फायदे हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि यह न सिर्फ कैल्शियम का अच्छा सोर्स है बल्कि इसमें फाइबर भी काफी अच्छी मात्रा में होता है। ऐसे में इसके सेवन से कई फायदे हो सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं प्रेग्नेंसी में मखाना खाने के क्या फायदे होते हैं?

WrittenBy

Written By: Kishori Mishra | Published : May 9, 2026, 10:15 AM

WrittenBy

Medically Verified By: Kamini Sinha

प्रेगनेंसी में मखाना कब खाना चाहिए? जानें, इसके 5 फायदे photo icon1/8

प्रेग्नेंसी में मखाना खाने के क्या फायदे हैं?

Makhana in Pregnancy : प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान डॉक्टर्स अक्सर अपने डाइट पर ध्यान देने की सलाह देते हैं। ताकि मां और बच्चे को भरपूर रूप से पोषण मिल सके। ऐसे में अक्सर महिलाएं अपने डाइट को लेकर फिक्र करती हैं और उन्हें इस दौरान क्या खाना चाहिए और क्या नहीं? मुख्य रूप से ड्राईफ्रूट्स को लेकर अक्सर महिलाओं के मन में डर रहता है कि आखिर प्रेग्नेंसी में ड्राईफ्रूट्स खाना चाहिए या नहीं। तो आपको बता दें कि प्रेग्नेंसी में ड्राईफ्रूट्स खाना काफी फायदेमंद हो सकता है। इन ड्राईफ्रूट्स में मखाने का सेवन काफी फायदेमंद हो सकता है। क्योंकि यह कैल्शियम का काफी अच्छा सोर्स है, जिससे भ्रूण का विकास अच्छा होता है। अब सवाल यह है कि प्रेग्नेंसी में आखिर कब मखाना खाएं और इसके क्या-क्या फायदे होते हैं? अगर आपके मन में यह सवाल उठ रह है, तो इस लेख में हम आपको इसके सवालों का जबाव देंगे। आइए जानते हैं प्रेग्नेंसी में कब मखाना खाएं और इसके क्या फायदे हैं?

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प्रेगनेंसी में मखाना कब खाना चाहिए?

प्रेगनेंसी में मखाना दिन में किसी भी समय खाया जा सकता है, लेकिन कुछ समय इसे खाने के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद माने जाते हैं। सुबह नाश्ते के बाद, हल्की भूख लगने पर मखाना एक हेल्दी स्नैक है। इसके बाद जब आपको शाम के समय जंक फूड खाने की क्रेविंग हो, तो आप रोस्टेड मखाना खा सकते हैं। यह क्रेविंग को कम करता है। साथ ही अगर नींद की समस्या हो, तो हल्का भुना मखाना दूध के साथ लिया जा सकता है। Also Read - 3 महीने की गर्भावस्था में क्या नहीं खाना चाहिए? जानें कैसा होना चाहिए सही डाइट प्लान

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प्रेग्नेंसी में कितनी मात्रा में मखाना खाना चाहिए?

डाइट मंत्रा क्लीनिक की डायटीशियन कहती हैं कि प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान आप इसका सेवन सीमित मात्रा में ही करें। कोशिश करें कि रोजाना लगभग 1 से 2 मुट्ठी मखाना खाएं। यह आपके लिए पर्याप्त होता है। इससे ज्यादा मखाना खाने से कब्ज की परेशानी हो सकती है।

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1. हड्डियों को करता है मजबूत

मखाना कैल्शियम का अच्छा स्रोत है। ऐसे में प्रेगनेंसी में बच्चे की हड्डियों और दांतों के विकास के लिए यह एक अच्छा विकल्प हो सकता है। इतना ही नहीं, मखाना मां की हड्डियों को भी मजबूत बनाए रखने में मदद करता है। Also Read - Pregnancy Diet: मां के खान-पान पर निर्भर करेगा बच्चे का फ्यूचर, गायनेकोलॉजिस्ट से जानें कौन से न्यूट्रिशन सबसे जरूरी

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2. कब्ज की समस्या से राहत

प्रेगनेंसी में हार्मोनल बदलाव और आयरन सप्लीमेंट्स के कारण कब्ज की परेशानी होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में मखाना आपके लिए हेल्दी हो सकता है। क्योंकि यह फाइबर का काफी अच्छा सोर्स है, जो पाचन को बेहतर बनाकर कब्ज से राहत दिला सकता है।

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3. ब्लड प्रेशर कंट्रोल करने में मददगार

मखाने में मैग्नीशियम और पोटैशियम पाए जाते हैं, जो ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल रखने में मददगार साबित हो सकते हैं। ऐसे में जिन लोगों का ब्लड प्रेशर हाई रहता है, उनके लिए यह बेस्ट हो सकता है।  Also Read - 1 महीने की प्रेग्नेंसी में क्या खाना चाहिए? डाटीशियन से जानिए क्या है आपके लिए सही डाइट

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5. वजन कंट्रोल में है मददगार

मखाना लो-कैलोरी स्नैक है। अगर प्रेगनेंसी में बार-बार भूख लगती है और वजन तेजी से बढ़ने का डर है, तो मखाना एक बेहतर ऑप्शन हो सकता है। यह हेल्दी तरीके से भूख शांत करता है।

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4. शरीर को दे एनर्जी

प्रेगनेंसी में जल्दी थकान महसूस होना काफी कॉमन है। मखाना कार्बोहाइड्रेट्स और प्रोटीन का अच्छा स्रोत है, जो शरीर को एनर्जी देने में मददगार साबित हो सकता है। अगर आप नियमित रूप से मखाने का सेवन करते हैं, तो इससे लंबे समय तक पेट भरा हुआ महसूस हो सकता है।  Also Read - प्रेग्नेंसी में फास्ट फूड्स की क्रेविंग कैसे कम करें? जानें 3 टिप्स

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