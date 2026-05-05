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गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं

गर्मियों में कुछ लोग पानी की बजाय सिर्फ ORS पीने लगते हैं। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि क्या रोजाना ORS पीना सुरक्षित होता है?

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Written By: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : May 5, 2026, 8:06 AM

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Medically Verified By: Dt. Pranjal kumat

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon1/7

क्या गर्मियों में ORS पीना सुरक्षित होता है?

गर्मियों का मौसम आते ही शरीर पर गर्मी का असर साफ दिखने लगता है- पसीना ज्यादा आना, थकान, चक्कर, कमजोरी और कई बार डिहाइड्रेशन तक की परेशानी गर्मियों में ज्यादा देखने को मिलती है। गर्मियों में होने वाली इन परेशानियों से बचाव करने के लिए अक्सर लोग पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी पीने का ऑप्शन अपनाते हैं। जो लोग सादा पानी नहीं पी पाते हैं वो ORS का विकल्प पसंद करते हैं। मैंने अपने आसपास कई लोगों को देखा है कि गर्मियों में वो सारा समय सिर्फ ORS ही पीते रहते हैं। लोगों को लगता है कि अगर वो बार- बार ORS पिएंगे तो इससे न सिर्फ उनके शरीर में पानी की कमी पूरी होगी, बल्कि विटामिन, मिनरल्स और सोडियम का संतुलन भी बना रहेगा, लेकिन सवाल यह है कि क्या हर समय ORS पीना सही है? क्या गर्मियों में रोजाना ORS पीने से सेहत को किसी प्रकार का फायदा मिलता है? आइए जानते हैं इन सभी सवालों के जवाब।

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon2/7

ORS क्या होता है?

यूनिसेफ की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि ORS यानी Oral Rehydration Solution एक ऐसा घोल है जिसमें नमक (सोडियम), शुगर (ग्लूकोज) और पानी का सही संतुलन होता है। ORS मुख्य रूप से शरीर में पानी और इलेक्ट्रोलाइट्स की कमी को पूरा करने में मदद करता है। उल्टी, दस्त और पसीने के कारण गर्मियों में शरीर से मिनरल्स निकल जाते हैं। तब ORS पीने से शरीर में पानी और इलेक्ट्रोलाइट्स की कमी को तेजी से पूरा करने में मदद करता है।  Also Read - आयुर्वेद में अस्थमा का इलाज कैसे होता है? VIDEO में आयुर्वेदाचार्य बता रहे हैं कौन सी जड़ी- बूटियां हैं फायदेमंद

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon3/7

गर्मियों में बार-बार ORS पीने से क्या होता है?

जयपुर स्थित महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल की डाइटिशियन प्रांजल कुमत का कहना है कि गर्मिोयों में जब शरीर से पसीना ज्यादा निकलता है और हमें हाइड्रेशन की जरूरत भी ज्यादा होती है, तब ORS पीना फायदेमंद होता है। जो लोग लंबे समय तक घर से बाहर रहते हैं, धूप में काम करते हैं या छोटे बच्चे जो गर्मी में कम पानी पीते हैं, तो उन्हें दिन में 1 बार ORS पिलाना बिल्कुल सुरक्षित है। पर किसी भी अन्य ड्रिंक की तरह गर्मियों में ज्यादा मात्रा में ORS का सेवन बिल्कुल नहीं करना चाहिए।

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon4/7

गर्मियों में ORS पीने के फायदे

गर्मियों में ORS पीने से शरीर में पानी की कमी को पूरा करने में मदद मिलती है। ORS शरीर में सोडियम, पोटेशियम और क्लोराइड जैसे आवश्यक लवणों की कमी को दूर करता है, जिससे कमजोरी और थकान दूर होती है। ORS पीने से गर्मियों में हीट वेव के कारण होने वाले हीट स्ट्रोक का खतरा भी घटता है।  Also Read - नॉर्मल फेफड़े और अस्थमा वालों के फेफड़ों में क्या फर्क है? जानिए अस्थमा में फेफड़े कैसे बदल जाते हैं

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon5/7

गर्मियों में ज्यादा ORS पीने के नुकसान

डाइटिशियन का कहना है कि गर्मियों में अगर आप बिना जरूरत के लगातार ORS पीते हैं, तो शरीर में सोडियम और शुगर की मात्रा जरूरत से ज्यादा हो सकती है। इससे इलेक्ट्रोलाइट असंतुलन हो सकता है, जो कमजोरी, सूजन या ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने जैसी समस्याएं होने का खतरा कई गुणा ज्यादा होता है। यह बात बहुत से लोगों को नहीं पता होती है, लेकिन ORS में ग्लूकोज होता है। जरूरत से ज्यादा ORS पीने पर शुगर का सेवन बढ़ जाता है, जो डायबिटीज के मरीजों के लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकता है। इसलिए गर्मी में दिन में 1 बार ORS पीना पर्याप्त है। इसका सेवन संतुलित मात्रा में ही करना चाहिए।

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon6/7

कब ORS पीना जरूरी होता है?

ORS का सेवन तभी करना चाहिए जब शरीर में पानी और इलेक्ट्रोलाइट की कमी हो रही हो। गर्मी में लू के कारण दस्त और उल्टी हो रही है। जब शरीर से बार-बार पानी निकल रहा हो, तब ORS सबसे जरूरी हो जाता है। यह डिहाइड्रेशन से बचाने में मदद करता है। इसके अलावा गर्मियों में डॉक्टर की सलाह पर बुजुर्ग और बच्चों को भी ORS देना जरूरी हो सकता है।  Also Read - हैंड हाइजीन का ध्यान न रखना बच्चों को कर सकता है बीमार, डॉक्टर से बता रहें हैं हाथ धोना कब है जरूरी

गर्मियों में आप भी पीते हैं बार-बार ORS, पहले जानिए कब जरूरत है और कब नहीं photo icon7/7

कब नहीं है ORS की जरूरत

गर्मी में अगर आपको सिर्फ प्यास लगी है तो ORS की जरूरत नहीं है। प्यास बुझाने के लिए हमेशा सादा पानी ही पीना चाहिए। अगर शरीर में कमजोरी, उल्टी, दस्त या ज्यादा पसीना नहीं है, तो ORS पीने की जरूरत नहीं। जिन लोगों को डायबिटीज और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या है, उन्हें ORS लेने से पहले डॉक्टर से सलाह लेनी चाहिए, क्योंकि इसमें शुगर और नमक दोनों होते हैं। (AI Generated image)

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