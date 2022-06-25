Sign In
    देसी सुपरफूड है खिचड़ी, वेलनेस कोच Luke Coutinho से जानें इसे खाने के 5 फायदे

    Khichdi health benefits: खिचड़ी को भारत का पारंपरिक भोजन माना जाता है। क्योंकि आप इसे कभी भी खा सकते हैं और इसे खाने के कई फायदे हैं।

    Written by Pallavi Kumari | Updated : June 25, 2022 6:15 PM IST

    1/6

    खिचड़ी खाने के 5 फायदे-khichdi Health Benefits In Hindi

    भारतीय घरों में खिचड़ी आमतौर पर बनाई और खाई जाती है। यहां खिचड़ी बनाने की रेसिपी भी काफी अलग है। लेकिन रेसिपी चाहे जो भी हो खिचड़ी खाने के फायदे अनेक हैं। दरअसल, खिचड़ी जिन चीजों से बनती है उन पर नजर डालें तो हम समझ सकते हैं कि ये कितना न्यूट्रिशन से भरा हुआ है। जैसे कि खिचड़ी में चावल होता है जो कि कार्बोहाइड्रेट से भरपूर होता है। तो, वहीं इसमें दाल भी होते हैं जो कि प्रोटीन और कई विटामिन से भरपूर होते हैं। साथ ही इसमें कुछ सब्जियां, मसाले और धनिया, पुदीना और कड़ी पत्ता जैसे हर्ब्स भी होते हैं जो कि एक साथ शरीर के लिए कई तरह से फायदेमंद हैं। यही बात वेलनेस कॉच Luke Coutinho ने भी खिचड़ी के बारे में बताए और कहा कि हर किसी को इस देसी सुपरफूड का सेवन जरूर करना चाहिए।

    2/6

    1. माइक्रोन्यूट्रिएंट्स है भरपूर (Full Of Micronutrients)

    खिचड़ी पेट के लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद फूड है। ये मेटाबोलिज्म तेज करता है और पाचन क्रिया को तेज करके खाना पचाने में मदद करता है। दरअसल, खिचड़ी में फाइबर की अच्छी खासी मात्रा होती है जो कि मेटाबोलिक रेट को तेज करती है और खाना पचाने को आसान बनाती है। साथ ही खिचड़ी खाने के बाद शरीर पानी की भी मांग ज्यादा करता है जिससे कि बॉवेल मूवमेंट तेज होता है और कब्ज जैसी समस्या नहीं होती है।

    3/6

    4/6

    3. प्रोटीन से है भरपूर (Full Of Protein)

    खिचड़ी में दाल है और इसलिए ये प्रोटीन से भरपूर फूड भी है। प्रोटीन की हमारे शरीर में कई प्रकार की भूमिका होती है। प्रोटीन जहां हार्मोनल हेल्थ को हेल्दी रखने के लिए जरूरी है वहीं ये हड्डियों, मांसपेशियों और दांतों को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए भी बेहद जरूरी है। इसके अलावा बालों को हेल्दी रखने के लिए शरीर को प्रोटीन की जरुरत होती है और इसे खिचड़ी खा कर पा सकते हैं।

    5/6

    4. वेट लॉस में मददगार (khichdi Good For Weight Loss)

    वेट लॉस करने में प्रोटीन आपकी बहुत मदद कर सकता है। पहले तो ये मेटाबोलिज्म को तेज करता है वहीं ये बॉवेल मूवमेंट को भी सही करता है। जिससे खाने और पचाने का प्रोसेस सही रहता है। दूसरा खिचड़ी खाने से पेट भरा रहता है जिससे क्रेविंग नहीं होती और आप बेमतलब के खाने से बचते हैं। इसके अलावा ये एनर्जी बूस्टर भी है जो कि वेट एक्सरसाइज या योग करने की स्टेमिना को बढ़ावा देता है।

    6/6

    5. ब्लॉटिंग और एसिडिटी से बचाता है (khichdi Good For Bloating And Acidity)

    बहुत सी चीजों को खाने के बाद हमें ब्लॉटिंग और एसिडिटी जैसी कई समस्याएं हो जाती हैं। ऐसे में खिचड़ी का सेवन हमें इन तमाम समस्याओं से बचाव में मदद करता है। ये अच्छे से पच जाता है इसलिए ब्लॉटिंग की समस्या नहीं होती और साथ ही एसिडिटी से भी बचे रहते हैं।