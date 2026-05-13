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बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं

गर्मियों में लंबे समय तक रहने से शरीर के साथ- साथ बालों पर भी असर पड़ता है। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं एसी में रहने से बालों पर क्या-क्या असर होता है।

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Written By: Ashu Kumar Das | Published : May 13, 2026, 7:03 AM

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Medically Verified By: Dr. Vinay Singh

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon1/6

एसी में रहने से बालों से जुड़ी कौन सी प्रॉब्लम हो सकती है?

गर्मियों के मौसम में एसी का इस्तेमाल करना हर शहरी घर की जरूरत बन चुका है। एसी में सोने से न सिर्फ रात को सुकून भरी नींद आती है, बल्कि यह मानसिक शांति भी देता है। आज शहरी घरों में बुजुर्ग से लेकर बच्चे तक लंबे समय तक एसी में रहते हैं। लंबे समय तक एसी में रहने से सेहत को नुकसान पहुंचता है यह बात तो हम सभी जानते हैं, लेकिन एसी की हवा बालों के लिए भी नुकसानदायक होती है। दिल्ली के डर्माटॉलिजिस्ट डॉ. बीएल जांगिड़ का कहना है कि एयर कंडीशन एयर कंडीशन की हवा कमरे में नमी को कम कर देती है। इसके कारण आपको डिहाड्रेशन की समस्या होती है। लंबे समय तक एसी में रहने से बालों और स्कैल्प में ड्राईनेस की समस्या बढ़ती है। इससे बालों का झड़ना, टूटना और गिरना तक शुरू हो सकता है।आइए जानते हैं कि लंबे समय तक एयर कंडीशन में रहने से बालों पर कौन-कौन सी परेशानियां हो सकती हैं।

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon2/6

बालों को रूखा और बेजान करती है AC की हवा

डर्माटॉलिजिस्ट का कहना है कि AC की हवा में लंबे समय तक रहने से स्कैल्प की नैचुरल नमी कम होने लगती है। इससे बाल ड्राई, रफ और बेजान नजर आ सकते हैं। जो लोग दिन के 8 से 10 घंटे से ज्यादा का समय AC की हवा में बिताते हैं, उनके बालों की चमक धीरे- धीरे कम होने लगती है। इसके कारण बाल बेजान और देखने में खराब लगने लगते हैं।  Also Read - क्या होम्योपैथी गर्मी से जुड़ी थकान में मदद कर सकती है? डॉक्टर से समझें

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon3/6

स्कैल्प ड्राइनेस और खुजली

जिस कमरे में एसी चलता है वहां की हवा में नमी कम होने लगती है। हवा में नमी कम होने के कारण स्कैल्प भी सूखने लगते हैं। इसके कारण आपको स्कैल्प में खुजली, जलन और फ्लेक्स की समस्या बढ़ सकती है। कई लोगों को हल्की डैंड्रफ जैसी परेशानी भी महसूस होने लगती है।

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon4/6

बालों का झड़ना

डॉ. बीएल जांगिड़ का कहना है कि एसी की हवा के कारण बालों की नमी कम हो जाती है। बालों की नमी कम होने के कारण बाल स्कैल्प से कमजोर हो जाते हैं। इससे बाल जल्दी टूटने लगते हैं। लंबे समय तक AC में बैठने से बाल फ्रिजी और कमजोर हो सकते हैं, जिससे हेयर फॉल की समस्या ज्यादा हो सकती है। सूखे वातावरण के कारण बालों के सिरों में नमी की कमी होने लगती है। इससे बाल दोमुंहे होने लगते हैं और उनकी ग्रोथ रूक जाती है। Also Read - चूहों से दुनियाभर में फैलीं ये खतरनाक बीमारियां, करोड़ों की गई जान- जानें हर आउटब्रेक की कहानी डिटेल में

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon5/6

नेचुरल ऑयल खत्म हो जाता है

एसी की हवा में लंबे समय तक रहने से बालों की प्राकृतिक चमक कम होने लगती है। दरअसल, एसी की हवा से बालों का नेचुरल ऑयल कम होने लगता है। इससे बाल फीके और डल नजर आने लगते हैं।

बालों को खराब कर रहा है AC, लंबे समय तक रहने से हो सकती हैं ये 5 समस्याएं photo icon6/6

AC में रहने से बाल खराब न हो इसके लिए क्या करें?

लंबे समय तक AC में रहने के बावजूद आपके बाल खराब न हो इसके लिए स्कैल्प को पोषण देना बहुत जरूरी है। इसके लिए हफ्ते में 1 से 2 बार हेयर ऑयलिंग करें। बालों को धोने के लिए माइल्ड और मॉइस्चराइजिंग शैंपू इस्तेमाल करें। शरीर को हाइड्रेट रखने के लिए रोजाना कम से कम 3 लीटर पानी जरूर पिएं। AC में रहने के कारण आपको बालों के झड़ने की परेशानी न हो इसके लिए खाने में प्रोटीन और आयरन से भरपूर युक्त चीजों को शामिल करें। एसी में रहने के कारण आपके बाल झड़ रहे हैं तो इस स्थिति में डॉक्टर से बात करें।  Also Read - UTI In Summer Break: ट्रेवल करते समय आप भी पेशाब रोकते हैं? जानें यह आदत कैसे नुकसान पहुंचाती है

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