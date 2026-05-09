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बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज

Vomiting Aane Ka Karan: क्या आपको भी रोजाना या एक-दो दिन छोड़कर उल्टी हो रही है? और यह घरेलू नुस्खे आजमाने के बाद भी ठीक नहीं हो रही है? तो आइए डॉक्टर से जानें ऐसा क्यों होता है।

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Written By: Vidya Sharma | Published : May 9, 2026, 12:56 PM

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Medically Verified By: Dr Rishikesh Malokar

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon1/6

गर्मियों में ज्यादा उल्टी क्यों होती है?

Garmiyo Mai Ulti Hone Ka Karan: गर्मियां शुरू हो गई हैं, ऐसे में उल्टी होना या सिर घूमना नॉर्मल हो जाता है। लेकिन बार-बार या दिन में 2-3 बार उल्टी होना शरीर में गड़बड़ी का संकेत देता है। अक्सर हम इसे साधारण इनडाइजेशन या पेट की गड़बड़ी समझ कर टाल देते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि बार-बार उल्टी होना शरीर के भीतर पनप रही किसी बड़ी समस्या का संकेत हो सकती है? किसी को भी बार-बार उल्टी आने का कारण जानने के लिए हमने ज़ायनोवा शाल्बी हॉस्पिटल, मुंबई के कंसल्टेंट गैस्ट्रोएंटेरोलॉजिस्ट, हेपेटोलॉजिस्ट,और थैरेपीयूटिक जीआई एंडोस्कोपिस्ट डॉक्टर ऋषिकेश मालोकार से बात की। उन्होंने 7 ऐसे बड़ कारण बताए जिन्हें आपको बिल्कुल भी नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए।

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon2/6

फूड इंफेक्शन है पहला कारण

आजकल बच्चे बाहर का खाना अधिक खाते हैं, जिसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं होती है कि वह ताजा है या कल-परसों का बासी। ऐसे में अगर जब कोई गलत खान-पान करता है तो उसे फूड इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। यही बार-बार उल्टी होने का सबसे आम कारण बनता है। Also Read - काम करते-करते उंगली हो रही है लॉक? ये ट्रिगर फिंगर का हो सकता है संकेत

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon3/6

पेट का फ्लू हो सकता है कारण

उल्टी आने का एक कारण स्टमक फ्लू भी हो सकता है। यह वायरल इंफेक्शन की वजह से होता है। इसमें उल्टी के साथ-साथ दस्त, पेट में मरोड़ उठना और हल्का बुखार भी हो सकता है। यह स्थिति ऐसी है कि शरीर में पानी की भारी कमी पैदा कर सकती है।

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon4/6

पित्ताशय में पथरी होना

अगर आप हेवी मील के बाद अक्सर उल्टी आने जैसा महसूस करते है, तो यह गालब्लैडर में पथरी होने का संकेत हो सकता है। यानी जब पथरी पित्त की नली में रुकावट पैदा करती है, तो तेज दर्द के साथ जी मिचलाना और उल्टी होना शुरू हो जाता है। Also Read - क्या होम्योपैथी में सफेद बालों को काला करने का कोई उपाय है?

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon5/6

माइग्रेन भी है एक कारण

कई लोगों को लगता है कि माइग्रेन सिर्फ सिरदर्द का एक प्रकार है, लेकिन इसके मुख्य लक्षणों में बहुत जी मिचलाना और उल्टी आना भी शामिल है। कई बार तो सिरदर्द शुरू होने से पहले ही व्यक्ति को उल्टी जैसा महसूस होने लगता है।

बार-बार क्यों होती है उल्टी? ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण जिन्हें आप कर रहे हैं नजरअंदाज photo icon6/6

तनाव और चिंता

हम स्ट्रेस और टेंशन को सिर्फ दिमाग से जोड़कर देखते हैं, लेकिन हमारा दिमाग और पेट एक-दूसरे से गहराई से जुड़े होते हैं। जब हम बहुत अधिक तनाव या घबराहट में होते हैं, तो शरीर 'लड़ो या भागो' वाली सिचुएशन में आ जाता है, जिससे पाचन तंत्र सुस्त पड़ जाता है और उल्टी की भावना पैदा होती है। Also Read - किन महिलाओं को है ओवेरियन कैंसर का ज्यादा खतरा? बता रहे हैं डॉक्टर

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