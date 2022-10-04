डायबिटीज नही है तो हो जाएगी अगर नहीं छोड़ी ये 4 अनहेल्दी आदतें, दिल की बीमारियों का भी बढ़ सकता है रिस्क

Our Nation Is Seeing A Sharp Increase In Diabetes
Globally, 10% of the population is developing diabetes. High sugar consumption is the primary cause of the epidemic, and uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to various consequences, including heart attacks, renal failure, and fatty liver. As a result of the media's success in raising awareness of the harmful effects of sugar consumption, dietary advice to consume less sugar or sugar-free treats is taking over social media. One of the leading causes of greater awareness is social media's growing effect. The government is also pushing for a reduction in sugar consumption, and numerous labelling regulations are in place to indicate how much sugar is in each product.