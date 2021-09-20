Sign In
    Dementia Prevention: घर के कामों को करने से बुढ़ापे में नहीं होती दिमाग की ये बीमारी, रोजाना जरूर करें ये 5 काम

    डिमेंशिया जैसे किसी भी मानसिक विकार से बचाव के लिए जरूरी है कि आप शारीरिक रूप से खुद को एक्टिव रखें और तनाव, डिप्रेशन और Anxiety जैसी स्थितियों से दूर रहें। 

    Written by Atul Modi | Updated : September 20, 2021 3:07 PM IST

    डिमेंशिया से बचाव कैसे करें

    डिमेंशिया एक ऐसी मानसिक स्थिति है जिससे हर साल पूरी दुनिया में लाखों लोग प्रभावित होते हैं। यह विकार खासकर बुजुर्गों में देखने को मिलता है। जब किसी व्यक्ति की सोचने-समझने की क्षमता कम हो जाती है, याददाश्त में कमी आ जाती है और सही-गलत का निर्णय लेने में असमर्थ हो जाता है, तो इस स्थिति को डिमेंशिया कहा गया है। इसका ना तो उपचार किया जा सकता है ना इसे विकसित होने से रोका जा सकता है। हालांकि कुछ दवाओं की मदद से इसका प्रबंधन जरूर किया जा सकता है। मगर कुछ अध्ययनों में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि कम उम्र में घरेलू काम करने या खुद को एक्टिव रखने से बुढ़ापे में होने वाली इस बीमारी से बचा जा सकता है। इससे आप डिमेंशिया के खतरे को कम कर सकते हैं।

    अपने घर को व्यवस्थित करना

    अध्ययनों से यह पता चलता है कि अपने आसपास मौजूद अव्यवस्था आपके मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर प्रभाव डालते हैं यहां तक की आपके तनाव को भी ट्रिगर कर सकती हैं। अपने आसपास की चीजों को सुव्यवस्थित रखने से आपके तनाव के स्तर में कमी आ सकती है। आपका ध्यान केंद्रित होता है जो डिमेंशिया के शिकार हैं उनके मनोदशा में सकारात्मक सुधार देखने को मिलता है।

    झाड़ू मारना

    झाड़ू से घर की सफाई और आपके मानसिक स्वास्थ्य का गहरा संबंध है। जब आप अपने घर के अंदर और आसपास सफाई रखते हैं तो आपके मन में हैप्पी हारमोंस का स्राव होता है। क्योंकि सफाई ध्यान पूर्ण होती है जो मस्तिष्क में इंदौर सिंह को रिलीज करने में मदद करती है और अंदरूनी खुशी मिलती है साथ ही आपके अंदर सकारात्मक भावना भी उत्पन्न होती है। अपने मूड तो बेहतर बनाने के लिए यह एक अच्छा तरीका है।  Also Read - World malaria day 2023: एरिया में बढ़ रहे मच्छर? छोटे बच्चों में ये 5 लक्षण दे सकते हैं मलेरिया का संकेत

    घर के भारी काम

    घर में कुछ ऐसे ही काम होते हैं जो काफी भारी होते हैं जैसे पूरे घर में पोछा मारना बर्तन साफ करना कपड़े धोना यह सभी आपके मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव डालते हैं। यह अवसाद के लक्षणों को कम करने में मदद करते हैं। कई मामलों में डिमेंशिया की शुरुआत से भी जुड़ा हुआ है। यह आपके मूड को भी सुधारता है, और संतुष्टि की भावना जगाता है। हालांकि, यदि आपको किसी तरह की समस्या है तो इस काम को करने से बचना चाहिए। 

    बागवानी

    प्रकृति के बीच समय बिताना तन और मन दोनों के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होता है खासकर जवाब बागवानी करते हैं तो इससे आपका कंसंट्रेशन बढ़ता है आप अपने काम के प्रति फोकस्ड होते हैं साथ ही शारीरिक कसरत भी होती है और आपको सुबह की धूप भी मिलती है यह सब आपके मूड को बेहतर बनाने के लिए पर्याप्त हैं।   Also Read - जानें खाना खाने के दौरान पानी पीना कितना सही और कितना गलत?

    खाना बनाना

    खाना बनाना कोई बेकार काम नहीं है, यह मस्तिष्क को उत्तेजित करने वाली एक गतिविधि है जो आपके मानसिक स्थिति को स्वस्थ रखने में मदद करती है खाना बनाने से जुड़े सभी कार्य मनोदशा के लिए फायदेमंद है जड़ी-बूटी और मसालों को जानने और समझने से आपकी याददाश्त में सुधार होता है या एक बेहतरीन मानसिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ा कार्य है।