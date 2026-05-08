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  • गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल

Jamun Benefits in Hindi: जामुन गर्मी में खूब खाया जाने वाला फल है। ज्यादातर लोग इसे अपनी समर डाइट में शामिल करते हैं। इसे खाने से शरीर को भी कई लाभ मिलते हैं।

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Written By: Anju Rawat | Published : May 8, 2026, 1:18 PM

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Medically Verified By: Dr. Sugeeta Mutreja

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon1/6

गर्मी में जामुन खाने के फायदे

Jamun Benefits in Hindi: गर्मी के मौसम में लोग जामुन खाना खूब पसंद करते हैं। यह काफी स्वादिष्ट और सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद होता है। जामुन पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर होता है, इसमें आयरन, कैल्शियम, पोटैशियम, विटामिन सी और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट भरपूर पाए जाते हैं। गर्मियों में जामुन खाने से शरीर को कई बीमारियों से बचाने में मदद मिलती है। जामुन खाने से पाचन से जुड़ी समस्याएं दूर होती है और रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता भी मजबूत बनती है। आइए, आरोग्य डाइट और न्यूट्रिशन क्लीनिक की डाइटिशियन डॉ. सुगीता मुटरेजा से जानते हैं गर्मी में जामुन खाने से क्या होता है?

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon2/6

1. शरीर को ठंडक पहुंचाए

जामुन की तासीर ठंडी होती है। गर्मी में जामुन खाने से शरीर को ठंडक मिलती है। अगर आप नियमित रूप से जामुन का सेवन करेंगे, तो इससे शरीर ठंडा रहेगा और लू से भी बचाव होगा। इसलिए अपनी डाइट में जामुन जरूर शामिल करें। Also Read - गर्मियों में जामुन खाने से स्किन को मिलते हैं ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, फिर जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी महंगे स्किन केयर की

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon3/6

2. डायबिटीज में फायदेमंद

जामुन को डायबिटीज रोगियों के लिए काफी फायदेमंद माना जाता है। जामुन खाने से ब्लड शुगर लेवल कंट्रोल में रहता है। अगर आपको डायबिटीज है, तो अपनी डाइट में जामुन जरूर शामिल करें। डायबिटीज रोगियों के लिए बीज और गूदा, दोनों ही लाभकारी होते हैं।

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon4/6

3. पाचन तंत्र को मजबूत बनाए

गर्मियों में पाचन-तंत्र गड़बड़ा जाता है। ऐसे में जामुन का सेवन करना लाभकारी हो सकता है। जामुन गैस, अपच और कब्ज जैसी समस्याओं से छुटकारा दिलाता है। जामुन पाचन क्रिया को बेहतर बनाता है और पेट की सेहत में सुधार करता है। कुछ दिनों तक रोजाना जामुन खाने से पेट साफ करने में आसानी हो सकती है।  Also Read - क्या प्रेग्नेंसी में जामुन खा सकते हैं? एक्सपर्ट से जानें इसके फायदे-नुकसान

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon5/6

4. इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाए

जामुन में विटामिन सी और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स होते हैं, जो शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने में मदद करते हैं। जामुन खाने से मौसमी संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो सकता है। जामुन खाने से शरीर को फ्री रेडिकल्स से होने वाले नुकसान से भी बचाया जा सकता है।

गर्मी में जामुन का सेवन करने से मिलेंगे ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे, समर डाइट में करें शामिल photo icon6/6

5. त्वचा को बनाए चमकदार

जामुन स्किन के लिए भी फायदेमंद होता है। जामुन में एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स होते हैं, जो त्वचा का निखार बढ़ाने में मदद करते हैं। जामुन में एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स होते हैं, जो स्किन को हेल्दी बनाए रखने में मदद करते हैं। Also Read - जामुन के पत्ते चबाने से होते हैं ये 8 फायदे

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