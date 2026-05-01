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गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार

Herbs for Mouth Ulcer: गर्मी में मुंह में छाले होना एक आम समस्या है। इनसे छुटकारा पाने के लिए आप कुछ आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियों का सेवन कर सकते हैं।

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Written By: Anju Rawat | Published : May 1, 2026, 1:14 PM

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Medically Verified By: Dr Shrey Sharma

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon1/6

मुंह के छालों के लिए जड़ी-बूटियां

गर्मी आते ही एक समस्या जो कई लोगों को परेशान करती है- वह है मुंह में बार-बार छाले होना। आयुर्वेद के अनुसार, गर्मी के मौसम में शरीर में पित्त दोष बढ़ने, डिहाइड्रेशन और पेट में गड़बड़ी की वजह से मुंह में छाले हो जाते हैं। ऐसे में मसालेदार, खट्टा और गर्म खाना न खाने की सलाह दी जाती है। वहीं, ज्यादा मात्रा में पानी पीने और चाय-कॉफी का सेवन कम करने की सलाह भी दी जाती है। हालांकि, ये तो परहेज हो गया। लेकिन, अगर आपको मुंह में छाले हो गए हैं और इसकी वजह से परेशानी हो रही है, तो आप कुछ ऐसी आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियों का उपयोग कर सकते हैं, जिनकी तासीर ठंडी होती है। ठंडी तासीर की जड़ी-बूटियों से पेट और मुंह को ठंडक मिलती है। आइए, रामहंस चेरिटेबल हॉस्पिटल, सिरसा के आयुर्वेदिक डॉ. श्रेय शर्मा से जानते हैं मुंह के छालों के लिए बेस्ट जड़ी-बूटी कौन-सी है?

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon2/6

1. आंवला जूस पिएं

आंवले की तासीर ठंडी होती है। इसलिए आपको रोजाना आंवला जूस जरूर पीना चाहिए। कुछ दिनों तक रोजाना इसे पीने से मुंह के छालों में आराम मिल सकता है। इसमें विटामिन सी भी होता है, जो शरीर की इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट करता है। आंवला जूस पीने से पाचन-तंत्र में सुधार होता है और यह स्किन के लिए भी फायदेमंद होता है। आप आंवले का सेवन जूस, मुरब्बा या चूर्ण के रूप में कर सकते हैं।  Also Read - मुंह में छाले बार-बार क्यों होते हैं? जानें कारण और ऐसे में क्या करें

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon3/6

2. सौंफ का पानी पिएं

गर्मियों के लिए सौंफ का पानी पीना बेहद लाभकारी होता है। सौंफ की तासीर ठंडी होती है, यह पेट को ठंडक पहुंचाता है और एसिडिटी को कम करने में मदद करता है। गर्मी के दिनों में मुंह के छालों को कम करने के लिए सौंफ का पानी जरूर पिएं। आप रात को सौंफ को पानी में भिगोकर रखें, सुबह इसके पानी का सेवन करें।

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon4/6

3. धनिया का जूस

गर्मी में मुंह के छालों से राहत पाने के लिए आप धनिया का जूस भी पी सकते हैं। इसकी तासीर ठंडी होती है, जिससे पेट की गर्मी शांत होती है और छालों में आराम मिलता है। धनिया का जूस पीने से पेशाब की जलन भी कम होती है। आप धनिया के पत्तों को पानी के साथ ग्राइंड करें और छानकर पी लें।  Also Read - मुंह के छालों से परेशान हैं तो अपनाएं ये 5 घरेलू उपाय, मिलेगा तुरंत आराम

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon5/6

4. गुलकंद

आयुर्वेद में गर्मियों के लिए गुलकंद को बेस्ट माना जाता है। गुलाब की पंखुड़ियों से बने गुलकंद की तासीर ठंडी होती है। इसका सेवन करने से कब्ज, एसिडिटी और गर्मी से राहत मिल सकती है। आप 2 चम्मच गुलकंद लें, इसमें दूध मिलाएं और पी लें। गुलकंद का सेवन करने से कई रोगों से बचाव होता है।

गर्मी में बार-बार हो जाते हैं मुंह में छाले? ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी-बूटियां हो सकती हैं असरदार photo icon6/6

5. एलोवेरा का जूस

एलोवेरा का जूस भी सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद होता है। इसकी तासीर ठंडी होती है, इसलिए गर्मी के मौसम में इसका सेवन करना फायदेमंद माना जाता है। कुछ दिनों तक रोजाना एलोवेरा जूस पीने से मुंह के छालों में आराम मिल सकता है। इससे त्वचा की जलन भी शांत होती है। Also Read - मसूड़ों और जीभ के आसपास होने घाव को न करें नजरअंदाज; ये कैंकर सोर्स के हैं लक्षण, जानिए घरेलू उपचार

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