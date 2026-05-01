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मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा

मुंह का कैंसर धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने वाला कैंसर है, ऐसे में अगर शुरुआत में इसकी पहचान कर ली जाए, तो इलाज आसान हो जाता है। आइए जानते हैं मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज के लक्षण क्या हैं?

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Written By: Kishori Mishra | Published : May 1, 2026, 3:41 PM

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Medically Verified By: Dr. Amrita Ramaswami

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon1/8

मुंह में कैंसर की गांठ की पहचान कैसे करें?

मुंह का कैंसर यानि ओरल कैंसर धीरे-धीरे विकसित होने वाली एक घातक बीमारी है, लेकिन अच्छी बात यह है कि अगर आप शुरुआती दिनों में ही इसकी पहचान कर लेते हैं, तो इसका इलाज आसान हो जाता है। लेकिन अक्सर लोग इसे देरी से पहचान पाते हैं। वहीं, मुंह में दिखने वाले लक्षणों को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं, तो आगे चलकर गंभीर हो सकता है। ऐसे में मुंह में कैंसर की गांठ की पहचान बहुत ही जरूरी है। आइए जानते हैं मुंह में कैंसर की गांठ की पहचान कैसे करें?

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon2/8

1. गांठ या मोटापन महसूस होना

अगर मुंह के अंदर, जीभ, गाल के अंदर या मसूड़ों पर छोटी गांठ, सूजन या मोटा हिस्सा महसूस हो, जो कुछ दिनों में ठीक न हो, तो इसे नजरअंदाज न करें। ऐसी स्थिति में फौरन अपने डॉक्टर से पास जाकर जांच कराएं। Also Read - बच्चों के लिए कितना सुरक्षित है सोशल मीडिया? समझा रहें हैं डॉक्टर

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon3/8

2. घाव जो भरता नहीं

मुंह में अगर छाला या घाव 2 सप्ताह से अधिक समय तक बना रहता है और बिल्कुल भी ठीक न हो रहा हो, तो ऐसे संकेत गंभीर हो सकते हैं। इस स्थिति में आपको डॉक्टर की सलाह लेनी होती है।

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon4/8

3.सफेद या लाल पैच दिखना

मुंह के अंदर सफेद या लाल धब्बे दिखें, जो हटें नहीं या बार-बार बनें हैं, तो ऐसे में जांच जरूरी हो जाता है। इस तरह के संकेत आपके लिए गंभीर हो सकते हैं। इस स्थिति में फौरन जांच की जरूरत होती है। Also Read - ब्लड प्रेशर क्या है? उम्र के हिसाब से सामान्य ब्लड प्रेशर कितना होना चाहिए?

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon5/8

4.दर्द या जलन महसूस होना

खाना खाते समय दर्द, जलन, चुभन या लगातार असहजता महसूस होना सामान्य छाले से अलग संकेत हो सकता है। लेकिन अगर आपको लंबे समय तक ऐसी परेशानी हो रही है, तो एक बार अपने डॉक्टर की मदद जरूर लें।

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon6/8

5. निगलने या बोलने में दिक्कत

अगर आपको निगलने में परेशानी, गले में कुछ फंसा हुआ महसूस होना या आवाज में बदलाव हो, तो यह मुंह या गले से जुड़ी गंभीर समस्या का संकेत हो सकता है। इसे इग्नोर करने से बचें। Also Read - लू लगने पर शरीर के किस अंग पर कैसा असर होता है?  

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon7/8

6. जबड़े या जीभ की मूवमेंट कम होना

मुंह खोलने में दिक्कत, जीभ घुमाने में परेशानी या जबड़े में जकड़न महसूस हो, तो डॉक्टर से सलाह लें। इस तरह के लक्षण कैंसर के हो सकते हैं। हालांकि, कभी-कभी सामान्य कारणों से भी इस तरह की परेशानी हो सकती है।

मुंह के कैंसर के शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखते हैं 6 लक्षण, डॉक्टर से जानें किन लोगों को है ज्यादा खतरा photo icon8/8

किन लोगों को होता है ओरल कैंसर का खतरा?

कुछ लोगों को मुंह के कैंसर का खतरा काफी ज्यादा रहता है। मुख्य रूप से अगर आप तंबाकू-गुटखा, धूम्रपान और शराब का काफी ज्यादा सेवन करते हैं, तो इसकी वजह से ओरल कैंसर हो सकता है। इसके अलावा खराब ओरल हाइजीन, HPV संक्रमण और परिवार में कैंसर की हिस्ट्री है, तो ओरल कैंसर हो सकता है। Also Read - स्किन पर दिखने वाले हार्ट डिजीज के साइन, कौन-से लक्षण हैं जिन्हें नहीं करना चाहिए इग्नोर

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