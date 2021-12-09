Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में डेंगू के 4 नए मामले मिले, 1100 के पार पहुंचा आंकड़ा

चंडीगढ़ में डेंगू के 13 नए मामले, मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 1466

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Published : December 9, 2021 9:11 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में डेंगू के 4 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इन नये केसेस को जोड़कर अब तक जिले में डेंगू कुल 1121 मामलों का पता चल चुका है।
  • मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, जिले में मिलने वाले डेंगू के मामलों में से 830 मामले शहरी इलाकों से जबकि, गांवों से 291 मामले भी हैं।
  • हालांकि, अधिकारियों ते अनुसार, अब धीरे-धीरे डेंगू के मामलों में गिरावट आ रही है।
  • प्रशासन द्वारा शहर में कीटनाशकों का का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है और लोगों को भी सावधानी बरतने के लिए कहा गया है।

लाइव अपडेट

