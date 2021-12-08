Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में लगातार तीसरे दिन नहीं दर्ज हुआ डेंगू का कोई भी मामला

Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में लगातार तीसरे दिन नहीं दर्ज हुआ डेंगू का कोई भी मामला
What Is Dengue? Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by mosquitos that cause high fever, headache, muscle and joint discomfort, and skin rashes. This infection is caused by four closely related serotypes of a Flaviviridae virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4, which are transmitted by the bite of Aedes mosquitos. Though these viruses are self-limiting and do not stay longer than 10 days, they can produce dengue haemorrhagic fever in extreme cases (DHF).

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : December 8, 2021 9:14 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर  प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में डेंगू के मामलों को लेकर राहतभरी स्थिति देखी जा रही है। सरकारी आकड़ों के अनुसार, यहां लगातार तीसरे दिन डेंगू का एक भी मरीज नहीं मिला।
  • वहीं, मेरठ में अब तक डेंगू के कुल 1642 मामले पाए गए हैं। जबकि, सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या  25 हैं।
  • डेंगू के 8 मरीज अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं जबकि, 17 लोगों का इलाज उनके घर पर किया जा रहा है। वहीं. डेंगू से अब तक 1617 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on