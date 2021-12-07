Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा जिले में डेंगू के 2 मामले आए सामने, प्रशासन सतर्क

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : December 7, 2021 4:12 PM IST

  • उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा जिले में डेंगू के मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। बीते दिन भी जिले में डेंगू के 2 नये मामले सामने आए ।
  • सोमवार को जारी किए गए सरकारी आंकड़ों से  मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, यहां सरकारी अस्पतालों के ओपीडी विभागों में बुखार और डेंगू के कई मामले रिपोर्ट किए गए।
  • यहां सोमवार को डेंगू के 2 तो बुखार से पीड़ित कुछ 189 लोगों की पहचान हुई।
  • प्रशासन की तरफ से जिले में लार्वा नष्ट करने और डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए विभिन्न प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on