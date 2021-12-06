Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: दिल्ली में डेंगू से 6 और मरीजों की मौत, अब तक डेंगू ने ली 15 लोगों की जान, टूटा रिकॉर्ड

पानीपत में डेंगू का कहर जारी, एनएस-वन टेस्ट किट भी हुई खत्म

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : December 6, 2021 7:09 PM IST

  • दिल्ली में डेंगू ने कहर बरपा रखा है, डेंगू से 6 और लोगों की मौत हो गई है, अब तक डेंगू से 15 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  • डेंगू से मरने वालों का यह आंकड़ा पिछले छह वर्षों की तुलना में सबसे अधिक है।
  • इससे पहले साल 2016 में 10 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।
  • सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में 2021 में डेंगू के कुल 8975 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

