Dengue India Live Update : पंजाब में 21 नवंबर तक लगभग 22 हजार लोग डेंगू से संक्रमित, अधिक मामले दर्ज करने वाला दूसरा राज्य

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Published : December 5, 2021 9:46 AM IST

  • देश के कई राज्यों में डेंगू के केसेस सामने आ रहे हैं। पंजाब कोरोना महामारी के बीच डेंगू के मामलों से जूझ रहा है। देश में डेंगू के सबसे अधिक मामले दर्ज करने वाला यह दूसरा राज्य है।
  • 1 दिसंबर तक के डाटा के अनुसार, देश भर में दर्ज किए गए कुल डेंगू के मामलों में सिर्फ पंजाब राज्य का हिस्सा 13.42% है।
  • सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में डेंगू के मामले सबसे ज्यादा दर्ज किए गए थे।
  • हालांकि, तापमान में गिरावट आने से दैनिक मामलों में गिरावट आई है। मच्छरों के प्रजनन में भी कमी देखी गई है।
  • यूनियन हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री द्वारा जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार, वेक्टर जनित रोग के कारण लगभग 22 से 23 हजार लोग पंजाब में 21 नवंबर तक डेंगू से पॉजिटिव आए थे।
  • डेंगू के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए केंद्र ने बहु-अनुशासनात्मक दल (multi-disciplinary teams) पंजाब और हरियाणा में प्रतिनियुक्त कर दिए थे।

