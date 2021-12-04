Sign In
Dengue India Live Update : डेंगू से मौत के मामले में राजस्थान अव्वल, जानें मौत के मामले में कौन से राज्य सबसे आगे

हिसार में रविवार को डेंगू से राहत, नहीं मिला एक भी मामला

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

December 4, 2021

  • देश में अब कोरोना के बाद डेंगू अपना कहर दिखा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि राजस्थान डेंगू से होने वाली मौतों में देश में पहले नंबर पर है।
  • बात करें साल दर साल डेंगू से होने वाली सबसे ज्यादा मौतों की तो 2015 में दिल्ली, 2016 में यूपी, 2017, 2018, 2019 में महाराष्ट्र पहले नंबर पर रहा था।
  • वहीं 2020 में पंजाब और 2021 में राजस्थान ने सारे रिकार्ड तोड़ दिए है।
  • बात करें डेंगू के मामलों की तो राजस्थान में सितंबर के महीने में 2298, अक्टूबर में 7080 और नवंबर में 8106 मामले सामने आए हैं।
  • डेंगू से होने वाले सबसे ज्यादा मौतों में राजस्थान (54), महाराष्ट्र (25), यूपी (8) राज्य शामिल हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

