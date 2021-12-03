Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update : राजस्थान के जोधपुर में डेंगू से 17 वर्षीय लड़के की मौत

हिसार में रविवार को डेंगू से राहत, नहीं मिला एक भी मामला

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Published : December 3, 2021 9:10 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update : राजस्थान के जोधपुर में डेंगू से एक 17 वर्षीय लड़के की मौत हो गयी।  बता दें कि शहर में अब तक डेंगू से 11 लोगों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।
  • मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, यह 17 वर्षीय डेंगू बिलाड़ा में रहता था और मंगलवार को उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
  • इस ल़ड़के के  प्लेटलेट्स कम थे और अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के बाद उसे  प्लेटलेट्स भी चढ़ायी गयी थीं।  वहीं बुधवार सुबह किशोर की मृत्यु हो गयी ।
  • जोधपुर शहर में फिलहाल डेंगू के 23 नये मामलों की पुष्टि हुई। सभी संक्रमितों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on