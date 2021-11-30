Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update : राजधानी दिल्ली में बना डेंगू मामलों का नया रिकॉर्ड, 3 वर्षों में सबसे अधिक मामले आए सामने

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 30, 2021 8:44 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में डेंगू के मामलों की संख्या 8276 हो गयी है। इस सप्ताह डेंगू के 1148 नये केसेस का सामने आए हैं। वहीं, अब तक डेंगू से 9 लोगों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।
  • आंकड़ों की मानें तो इस वर्ष अब तक दिल्ली में दर्ज़ किए गए डेंगू के कुल मामलों की संख्या पिछले 3 वर्षों में सर्वाधिक है। साल 2020 में डेंगू के केवल 950 मामले पाए गए थे।
  • वहीं, साल 2019 में नवंबर महीने तक डेंगू के कुल 1786 मामलों की पुष्टि की गयी थी। जबकि, साल 2018 में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2657 दर्ज़ की गयी थी।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on