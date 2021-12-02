Sign In
Dengue India Live Update :हरियाणा के करनाल में डेंगू के मामले 300 के करीब, 4 हजार से अधिक घरों में पाया गया डेंगू मच्छर का लार्वा

कानपुर में जीका का एक और डेंगू के तीन नए मामले आए सामने

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Published : December 2, 2021 9:13 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update : हरियाणा के करनाल में डेंगू के मामले लगातार बढ़ते रहे हैं। जिले में बुधवार को डेंगू के 4 नये मामले सामने आए।
  • इन नये केसेस को मिलाकर जिले में अब तक डेंगू के कुल 298 केसेस हो चुके हैं। जिले के  शहरी क्षेत्र में डेंगू के 154 केस मिल चुके हैं,जबकि अन्य केस ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से हैं।
  • वहीं, जिले के स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अब तक 4006 घरों को नोटिस भेजजा गया है क्योंकि वहां, डेंगू का लार्वा मिला था।

