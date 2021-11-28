Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update : चंडीगढ़ में डेंगू के 13 नए मामले, मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 1466

चंडीगढ़ में डेंगू के 13 नए मामले, मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 1466

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Published : November 28, 2021 8:47 AM IST

  • देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। इस बीच चंडीगढ़ में शनिवार को अलग-अलग हिस्सों से डेंगू के कुल 13 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।
  • इन 13 नए मामलों के सामने आने के बाद चंडीगढ़ में डेंगू के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1466 हो गई है।
  • गौरतलब हो कि कुल मामलों में से 577 केस सिर्फ नवंबर महीने में ही सामने आए हैं।
  • चंडीगढ़ में फिलहाल दूसरे प्रदेशों के 485 मरीज भी भर्ती हैं।
  • चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-47, 52, बुडै़ल, दरिया, धनास, कजहेड़ी, मनीमाजरा, मौलीजगारां और रामदरबार से शनिवार को मामले सामने आए है।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on