Dengue India Live Update : जबलपुर के एक बड़े होटल में मिला डेंगू का लार्वा, लगा हजारों रुपये का जुर्माना

दिल्ली में डेंगू के मामलों की संख्या 9000 के पार, बीते 6 साल में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 27, 2021 6:16 PM IST

  • देश भर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से डेंगू के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इस बीच मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर के एक मशहूर होटल के स्वीमिंग पूल में डेंगू का लार्वा मिला है।
  • जबलपुर नगर निगम और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने छापामार कर लार्वा बरामद किया है।
  • होटल नर्मदा जंक्शन नाम के इस होटल पर पांच हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।
  • खबर के मुताबिक, होटल के स्विमिंग पूल का निरीक्षण करने के बाद साफ पानी में डेंगू का लार्वा मिला है।

