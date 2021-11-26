Sign In
Dengue India Live Update : कानपुर में जीका का एक और डेंगू के तीन नए मामले आए सामने

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

November 26, 2021

  • उत्तर प्रदेश का कानपुर जिला इन दिनों जीका वायरस और डेंगू का हॉटस्पॉट बना हुआ है हालांकि बीते चार दिनों से माहौल शांत था लेकिन जीका के एक और संक्रमित ने शहर में फिर से खलबली मचा दी है।
  • बता दें कि जीका वायरस अब कानपुर के चकेरी क्षेत्र से दक्षिण क्षेत्र बर्रा तक पहुंच गया है।
  • जीका वायरस का ये नया मामला बर्रा पांच से सामने आया है, जहां 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति के जीका वायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है।
  • इस नए मामले के सामने आने के बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या 140 हो गई है।
  • वहीं, कानपुर में डेंगू के तीन और नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जिसमें से दो जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कालेज के हैं और एक मामला सरसौल के खरौटी गांव से सामने आया है।

