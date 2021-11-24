Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में मुंबई में डेंगू के मामलों में छह गुणा से भी ज्यादा वृद्धि दर्ज

UP में जीका वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर लखनऊ के अलावा BHU में होगी जीका वायरस की टेस्टिंग

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

November 24, 2021

  • मुंबई में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में छह गुणा से भी अधिक डेंगू के मामलों में वृद्धि देखने को मिली है।
  • अच्छी खबर ये है कि मुंबई में अब तक डेंगू के कारण सिर्फ 3 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
  • यहां कुल डेंगू के केसेस 821 दर्ज किए गए हैं। पिछले वर्ष सिर्फ 129 मामले ही सामने आए थे।
  • मलेरिया, चिकनगुनिया के भी मामले देखने को मिल रहे हैं।
  • मलेरिया के इस वर्ष अब तक 4813 मामले (कोई मौत नहीं) और चिकनगुनिया के 60 केसेस और मौत एक भी नहीं हुई है।

लाइव अपडेट

