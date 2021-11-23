Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: दिल्ली में लगातार बढ़ते डेंगू केसेस को लेकर हाईकोर्ट ने नगर निकायों को लगाई फटकार

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 23, 2021 6:49 PM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रत्येक वर्ष डेंगू बुखार के बढ़ते मामलों और उस पर कंट्रोल ना कर पाने पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने नगर निगमों की निष्क्रियता पर नाराजगी व्यक्त की है।
  • न्यायमूर्ति विपिन सांघी और न्यायमूर्ति जसमीत सिंह की खंडपीठ ने नगर निकाय को फटकार लगाते हुए कहा कि वे डेंगू से निपटने के लिए कुछ नहीं कर रहे हैं।
  • दिल्ली में तेजी से बढ़ रहे डेंगू के मामलों पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए जस्टिस सांघी ने एसडीएमसी के वकील से कहा, "आपको सिर्फ वेतन चाहिए। आप इनका करते क्या हैं?"
  • कोर्ट का कहना है कि मानसून के बाद मच्छर होते ही हैं, लेकिन पिछले 15 से 20 वर्षों से यही एक पैटर्न बना हुआ है।
  • जस्टिस विपिन सांघी ने पूछा, "क्या आप लोगों के पास कोई योजना, कोई विचार प्रक्रिया नहीं है? इस तरह से प्रत्येक वर्ष कैसे डेंगू के मामले सामने आ सकते हैं?"
  • अदालत ने नागरिक निकाय को एक हलफनामा दायर करने के लिए भी कहा, जिसमें बढ़ती वेक्टर जनित बीमारियों को रोकने के लिए उठाए गए कदमों का खुलासा किया गया है।
  • अदालत एक दिसंबर को डेंगू के मुद्दे पर फिर से सुनवाई करेगी।

लाइव अपडेट

