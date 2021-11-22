Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update: दिल्ली में डेंगू का कहर जारी, अब तक 7000 से अधिक मामलें दर्ज

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 22, 2021 8:00 PM IST

  • दिल्ली में डेंगू के मामले इस वर्ष बढ़कर 7128 हो चुका है। पिछले एक सप्ताह में 1851 डेंगू के मरीज सामने आए हैं। इस वर्ष अब तक चिकनगुनिया के 89 और मलेरिया के 167 केस सामने आए हैं।
  • पिछले वर्ष कुल 1072 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे, वहीं 2019 में 2036, 2018 में 2798, 2017 में 4726 और 2016 में 4431 मामलों की पुष्टि हुई थी।
  • पिछले वर्षों के आंकड़ों के मुकाबले इस वर्ष सबसे ज्यादा मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। वहीं, मलेरिया के 2019 में 713 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे, जो की बीते कुछ सालों में सबसे अधिक हैं।
  • चिकनगुनिया के 2016 में 7760 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे, जिसके बाद से मामलों में लगातार गिरावट आई है।
  • नगर निगम की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, नवंबर 20 तारीख तक अकेले 5591 डेंगू के मामले सामने आए, तो वहीं इस वर्ष डेंगू से अब तक 9 मौतें दर्ज की गई हैं।
  • 2016 और 2017 में डेंगू के कारण 10-10 मौतें हुई थीं। वहीं, 2018, 2019 और 2020 में 4, 2 और 1 मौतें हुईं थीं।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on