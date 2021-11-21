Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update: हिसार में डेंगू का कहर जारी, 20 दिन में सामने आए 453 मामले

UP में जीका वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर लखनऊ के अलावा BHU में होगी जीका वायरस की टेस्टिंग

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 21, 2021 3:16 PM IST

  • देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में डेंगू के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। बात करें हिसार की तो यहां भी डेंगू के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे है।
  • हिसार में अब तक डेंगू के कुल आंकड़ों की संख्या 900 पार कर चुकी है।
  • बात करें सिर्फ नवंबर महीने की तो 20 दिन में डेंगू के 453 रोगी मिल चुके है।
  • वहीं अक्टूबर में डेंगू के कुल 432 केस मिले थे।
  • इससे पहले सितंबर महीने में डेंगू के सिर्फ15 मामले सामने आए थे।
  • गौरतलब है जिले में वर्ष 2015 में अब तक के सर्वाधिक 1140 डेंगू के केस मिले थे।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on