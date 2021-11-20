Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: मध्‍य प्रदेश के इंदौर में 1,000 लोग हुए डेंगू से बीमार, प्रशासन ने किया लोगों को अलर्ट

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

November 20, 2021

  • मध्‍य प्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में डेंगू का कहर लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को 21 नए मामले सामने आने से आंकड़ा 1000 पार हो गया है। 21 जो नए मामले सामने आए हैं उनमें 10 बच्‍चे शामिल हैं।
  • मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बीएस सेतिया ने डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ने का कारण लोगों के घरों के आसपास पानी का जमाव बताया है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि लोगों को हर हाल में इस बात का ध्‍यान रखना है कि उनके घर के आसपास पानी जमा न हो। क्‍योंकि पानी में सबसे ज्‍यादा लार्वा पनपते हैं।
  • वर्तमान में जिले में डेंगू के 28 सक्रिय मामले हैं, जिनमें से 15 मरीजों का अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है।

