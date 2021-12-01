Sign In
Dengue India Live Update : उत्तर प्रदेश के बनारस में डेंगू से 12 वर्षीय बच्चे की मृत्यु

हिसार में रविवार को डेंगू से राहत, नहीं मिला एक भी मामला

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

December 1, 2021

  • बनारस में डेंगू से पीड़ित एक 12 वर्षीय बच्चे की मृत्यु (Death due to dengue) हो गयी।  मामला बीएचयू हॉस्पिटल (BHU Hospital) का है जहां, बच्चे को कुछ समय पहले भर्ती कराया गया था।
  • बच्चे की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद जब बच्चे को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया तभी डॉक्टरों द्वारा उसमें डेंगू की आशंका जताई गई थी।
  • बच्चे के रक्त का नमूना लेकर उसे जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया था लेकिन, रिपोर्ट आने से पहले बच्चे की मृत्यु हो गयी।

लाइव अपडेट

