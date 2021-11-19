Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: कर्नाटक में तेज बारिश होने के कारण बढ़ा डेंगू का खतरा, 5 की मौत

UP में जीका वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर लखनऊ के अलावा BHU में होगी जीका वायरस की टेस्टिंग

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: कर्नाटक के हासन जिले में बेमौसम तेज बारिश होने के कारण वायरल फीवर के साथ ही डेंगू के मामलों में तेजी देखने को मिल रही है।
  • पिछले दो महीनों में कर्नाटक में डेंगू के केसेस में उछाल आया है। यहां कुल 2987 डेंगू के मामले 15 सितंबर तक और 2516 मामले 17 नवंबर तक दर्ज किए गए हैं।
  • राज्य में डेंगू से 5 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  • हासन जिले में डेंगू के 33 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।

