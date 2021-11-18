Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: दिल्‍ली में मच्‍छरों का आतंक, रोज 20-25 डेंगू मरीज LNJP अस्‍पताल में हो रहे हैं भर्ती

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 18, 2021 6:04 PM IST

  • दिल्‍ली में मच्‍छरों का आतंक जोरों पर है। रोज 20-25 मरीज डेंगू के कारण LNJP अस्‍पताल में भर्ती हो रहे हैं।
  • हालांकि अभी तक अस्‍पताल में डेंगू के कारण किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है।
  • 40 से 50 मरीज ऐसे हैं जो अस्‍पताल में बुखार की शिकायत लेकर आ रहे हैं। इनमें से कितनों को डेंगू है ये जांच के बाद पता चल रहा है।

लाइव अपडेट

